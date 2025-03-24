Ohio State was ready to celebrate its second straight national championship — the Buckeyes had a one-goal lead with seconds to go.

Eighteen seconds away from history, Ohio State was called for a penalty as officials deemed a Buckeye defenseman covered the puck with her hand inside the crease.

And Wisconsin capitalized on its penalty shot, sending the game into overtime.

Another Badger goal in overtime sent the Buckeyes into heartbreak as 2nd-seeded Ohio State was dethroned, 4-3, by No. 1-seeded Wisconsin in the NCAA National Championship Sunday in Minneapolis.

Ohio State struck first with a short-handed goal scored by forward Joy Dunne eight minutes into the first period to take a 1-0 lead.

Dunne flew down the ice on a breakaway before sending the puck flying over the right shoulder of Wisconsin goalie Ava McNaughton before crashing into her.

But the Buckeye lead was short-lived.

Less than fifteen seconds later, Wisconsin evened the playing field with a power-play goal by forward Laila Edwards to tie the game at one.

The Buckeyes were back on the board to reclaim their lead, 2-1, six minutes later with a goal from forward Sloane Matthews over the left shoulder of McNaughton.

Ten seconds into the second period, defender Emma Peschel blew past Wisconsin to snag the third goal of the game for Ohio State, extending the Buckeye lead to 3-1.

Five minutes later, the Badgers notched a goal from defenceman Caroline Harvey to cut their deficit to 3-2.

Then, with 18 seconds to go, the Buckeyes lost the lead off a penalty shot. And three minutes into overtime, Simms claimed the game-winning goal for Wisconsin, dethroning Ohio State as National Champions.