After two goals in the first 10 minutes, it seemed like Ohio State was headed for a blowout win against Minnesota.

However, the Golden Gophers took control and scored the game’s final six goals as No. 4 Minnesota defeated No. 2 Ohio State 6-2 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minnesota, Friday night in the Women’s Collegiate Hockey Association semi-finals.

Two minutes into the first period, forward Jocelyn Amos sent the puck flying over the shoulder of the Gophers goalie Hannah Clark to find the back of the net.

Seven minutes later Ohio State was back on the board as a goal from forward Joy Dunne extended the Buckeye lead to 2-0.

But Minnesota came back with a vengeance.

The next six goals of the game belonged to the Gophers.

Minnesota quickly tied the game with two goals in the final six minutes of the first period. Then, the Golden Gophers extended their lead to four with two goals in each of the final two periods to claim a 6-2 victory over Ohio State.

The Minnesota victory ended Ohio State’s WCHA playoff run, however, the Buckeyes’ postseason continues in the NCAA tournament from March 13-23.