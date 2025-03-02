It took just two minutes for the Buckeyes to secure a lead the Tommies could never surmount.

While the NHL’s Stadium Series took center stage at Ohio Stadium, the No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey squad put on a show of its own Saturday, defeating St. Thomas 4-1 at the Ohio State Ice Rink to sweep the Tommies and advance to the 2025 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff.

Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall praised the energy in the Ohio State Ice Rink.

“It was just a great atmosphere in here,” Muzerall said. “Such a good vibe. Ohio State knows how to throw a party.”

Similar to Friday’s opening match against St. Thomas, Saturday was a complete 60-minute domination from the Buckeyes.

“We always talk about 60 minutes of hockey and I think yesterday they did that brilliantly and did a very good job today,” Muzerall said.

Ohio State wasted no time, immediately capitalizing on a St. Thomas too-many-players penalty, as left wing Joy Dunne found the back of the net just over a minute and a half into the game.

Thirteen seconds later, before the previous goal was even announced, the Buckeyes struck again, as freshman Josie St. Martin buried Ohio State’s second goal, doubling the Buckeyes’ advantage.

St. Martin was the second freshman to score during the weekend series, after right wing Jordyn Petrie scored on Friday.

“Our freshmen had an excellent weekend,” said Muzerall. “[It] was such a pretty goal that Petrie and St. Martin had.”

Ohio State’s defense held stout early and didn’t allow a single shot on goal for the first ten minutes of play.

The Buckeyes were not done yet, as right-wing Maddi Wheeler scored with 5:04 left in the first to put Ohio State up an insurmountable 3-0.

What seemed like it would be a scoreless second period changed as the Buckeyes extended their lead with 32 seconds left on a goal from right wing Makenna Webster.

Ohio State controlled the puck for almost all of the last two periods, only allowing the Tommies to get off 15 total shots. Despite St. Thomas being the only team to score in the final period, it was too little too late, and the Buckeyes cruised to their second victory in two days.

Despite the dominant victory, Wheeler said she feels like the Buckeyes took their foot off the gas too early.

“Obviously, you want that game to end in a shutout,” Wheeler said. “I think we get comfortable with the lead and then try to get fancy.”

The Buckeyes advance to the Final Faceoff, which is set for Friday and Saturday at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota.