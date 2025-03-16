Trailing by a goal early, it looked as if the Buckeyes Frozen Four hopes were in jeopardy.

But six unanswered goals eliminated any concern as the No. 2 Buckeyes secured a dominant 6-1 win over No. 8 St. Lawrence Saturday night at the OSU Ice Rink to advance to the Frozen Four. And now, Ohio State is two games away from a second straight national championship.

St. Lawrence’s first goal came on a power-play goal, scored by forward Aly McLeod six minutes into the first period.

Seven minutes later, Ohio State tied things up as forward Sloane Matthews netted a goal. Two minutes before the end of the period, the Buckeyes took a 2-1 lead with a goal from forward Joy Dunne.

However, the Buckeyes flipped the script in the third period to put the game out of reach.

Forward Jocelyn Amos scored a third goal for Ohio State, extending its lead to 3-1. Two minutes later, forward Makenna Webster pushed their lead to three.

And their fourth goal came from Webster, who scored minutes after.

Desperate for a goal with its season on the line, St. Lawrence pulled goalie Emma-Sofie Nordström with three minutes to go.

Instead, the empty net resulted in the fifth goal for Ohio State as Dunne added her second of the night.

One more score from forward Jordyn Petrie sealed a 6-1 win and the Buckeyes’ spot in the Frozen Four.

The Buckeyes will take on Cornell Friday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota for a chance to play in the national championship.