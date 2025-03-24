Before this season, only five wrestlers in Ohio State history had captured multiple national championships.

Now, there’s a sixth — and his name is Jesse Mendez.

Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, No. 3 Mendez etched his name in Buckeye history, defending his 2024 National Championship by defeating top-seeded Brock Hardy of Nebraska to claim the 141-pound crown.

Despite narrowly trailing after the first period, Mendez stormed back with a dominant second frame, including a crucial takedown to take control and eventually capture his second straight national championship.

Mendez was the only Buckeye to receive national title honors in the 2024-25 season. He also became the first Ohio State wrestler to win multiple national titles since Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder did so from 2016-18.