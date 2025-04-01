Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus released her fourth studio album, titled “Forever Is A Feeling,” Friday.

This marks Dacus’ first album release since the separation of Boygenius, the artist’s indie-rock group with fellow musicians Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. The band helped Dacus expand her fanbase and reach high levels of success, as the trio won three Grammys for their debut album “The Record,” including Best Alternative Music Album.

“Forever Is A Feeling” consists of 13 tracks, all of which largely focus on themes of platonic and romantic love. Across the album, Dacus focuses on personal reflection and self-discovery, presenting perhaps her most vulnerable self through the music.

The record starts off strong with “Big Deal,” a song that explores feelings that often accompany the common saying: “Right person, wrong time.”

“We could’ve done something that we’d come to regret; There’s something I want you to understand; You’re a big deal,” Dacus sings.

Though romantic love is a main theme, Dacus also mentions her feelings surrounding various friendships. For instance, “Modigliani” is dedicated to her friend and former bandmate, Bridgers.

“Phoebe was on tour in Singapore, and I wanted to talk to her, but it just wasn’t the right time,” Dacus said in a March 18 interview with People magazine. “So, I just wrote her the song because I was missing her.”

The song has a gentle tone, as Dacus sings of the gentle intimacy of close friendships.

“You make me homesick for places I’ve never been before,” Dacus sings.

In “Talk,” Dacus opens up about fears she developed from past relationships. Some lyrics — such as “Do I make you nervous or bored? Or did I drink you to the last drop?” — allude to Dacus realizing the relationship is already over, but still putting off officially ending things with her partner.

The song is ultimately about being with someone for so long that you lose touch with one another. At the same time, there is a fear correlated with physical intimacy and feeling like that is the only way to save the relationship.

Notably, Dacus has two features on the album: one with singer Hozier and the other with former bandmate and current partner Baker. Though Baker is not given formal credit in the titles of the songs, she sings in the bridge of “Forever Is A Feeling” as well as the chorus of “Most Wanted Man.”

“Bullseye,” which features Hozier, discusses the notion of having an ideal breakup. In the song, Dacus candidly reminisces on why she became involved with a previous partner and recognizes that they just don’t suit one another anymore.

“[It’s] kind of parallel to a mystery of why we fall in love with who we fall in love with,” Dacus said in the same interview with People. “It’s a mystery why we fall out of love too sometimes. So, with all the goodwill in your heart, sometimes you still have to walk away. And so, it had to be a duet. It’s both people recognizing that and sorrowfully, but contentedly, walking away from each other.”

The title track “Forever Is A Feeling” suggests that love is more than just a promise between two people; rather, it’s about how they experience it in blissful moments

“I knew the shortcut and shut my mouth; Isn’t that what love’s about? Doing whatever to draw it out,” Dacus sings.

In “Most Wanted Man,” Dacus poignantly sings about wanting to spend a lifetime with her partner and is accompanied by Baker in the chorus.

“I just wanna make you happy; Will you let me spend a lifetime trying?” Dacus and Baker sing. “And if you do; I’ll have time to write the book on you.”

Other memorable songs include “Ankles,” “For Keeps” and “Lost Time.” But ultimately, each song on the record speaks to deeply personal and sentimental feelings.

The album is undoubtedly a striking success, beautifully describing all the feelings associated with love, namely excitement, comfort and longing. Dacus sings from a place of deep-rooted honesty as she opens up about various topics of substance, treating devotees and new listeners alike.

“Forever Is A Feeling” was written and produced in the most well-rounded way. There is very little to critique, making it a highly appreciated listen for many fans — especially those who are in healthy, long-term romantic relationships and might be reflecting on past love affairs.

Rating: 5/5