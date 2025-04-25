Buckeyes craving soft pretzels and cinnamon rolls will be pleased to know Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon are preparing to open their joint High Street storefront Monday, located at 1619 N. High St.

Senior Manager Howard Schiller said he thinks public anticipation is high heading into Monday’s opening.

“We were going to do a soft opening, where we opened up on Monday, unannounced,” Schiller said. “And now, a lot of people already know that we’re opening because we’ve had hundreds of people come through.”

In an effort to cater to Ohio State students, Columbus Area Manager for Auntie Annes Aidan McGuire, said the joint store will allow customers to enjoy snacks and baked goods at any time of the day.

“Both make great midday, early morning and midnight snacks,” McGuire said. “With it being a younger, obviously college-based campus, we have a bigger target range. College students will be in the late hours and the early mornings because classes are throughout the entire day.”

McGuire said despite their separate signature items, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s can come together to create a cohesive store because they both produce baked goods.

“It’s kind of the whole idea of a home-baked good,” McGuire said. “You have the pretzel if you want something a little more traditional, then you have the [cinnamon roll] if you want something a little more sweet and more breakfast-oriented.”

In addition, both eateries’ drink options also correspond to different times of day, Schiller said.

“When it comes to drinks, Auntie Anne’s will focus a lot on the frozen lemonade side, and Cinnabon focuses on the coffee side,” Schiller said. “So, you have that piece of it too, which kind of offers both to everybody.”

Both Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon are owned by the parent company GoTo Foods. Despite the company being a national chain, Schiller said it has deep ties to Columbus.

“We have roots here in Columbus,” Schiller said. “We had Eddie George’s Grill 27 across the street for 10 years. So, we’ve been in this market for a long time. I love OSU; I love the market. The city is great; the people are great.”

Though Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon often operate as kiosks in shopping malls or airports, Schiller said he thought it was important for Ohio State to have a sit-down location.

“The nature of the students is that they like to come to a place that’s comfortable,” Schiller said. “They can also come in to get something, boot up their laptops and do their work. There’s also a sense of community and camaraderie when you’re in here.”

McGuire agreed, and said he hopes the store can become a hot spot for students in the future.

“We want to have a nice, relaxing spot in here,” McGuire said. “We’re in a major hot spot for students who are coming and leaving from class. We plan to have some TVs set up, so people can come in here with their friends for a late-night hangout.”