The losing streak continues.

Ohio State lost its fifth consecutive game to Kent State, 8-3, Wednesday at Bill Davis Stadium.

Head coach Justin Haire said he takes every day as a day to improve the program.

“We’ve got to continue to coach them, and we’ve got to continue to push them,” head coach Justin Haire said. “But we’ve got to continue to evaluate them because our job is to certainly love the group that we have, but it’s also to put together a program that people could be proud of.”

Kent State was quick to get on the board in the top of the first when a home run from third baseman Hayden Jatczak scored two.

A line drive from Buckeyes third baseman Maddix Simpson in the bottom of the second brought catcher Matthew Graveline home to cut the Golden Flashes lead to 2-1.

In the top of the third, Jatczak crushed his second long ball of the day to right center field, which brought center fielder Micah Kiracofe home and extended Kent State’s lead back to two.

Then, an RBI double to center from left fielder Alejandro Covas scored first baseman Hunter Klotzto to give the Golden Flashes a 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom half of the inning, a botched throw to first from Kent State pitcher Evan Holewinski allowed Ohio State center fielder Reggie Bussey to score and narrow Kent’s lead to two.

The Golden Flashes scored two more in the fifth to push their lead to four.

Ohio State still couldn’t find its footing and Kent State kept its foot on the gas. A two-RBI double to far right field by utility player Sawyer Solitaria logged two more runs for the Golden Flashes in the top of the sixth, increasing their lead to 8-2

In the bottom half, Buckeyes left fielder Nick Giamarusti managed to score on a sacrifice fly. However, it was too late as a scoreless final three innings ended the game 8-3.

Haire said he looks forward to the Buckeyes’ Friday matchup against Minnesota, hoping to earn redemption.

“The most important game of the year ends up being Friday night and we’ve got to prepare as such tomorrow and see who’s going to show up and want to fight and compete and put our best foot forward,” Haire said.

Ohio State (8-21, 2-10 Big Ten) will host the Golden Gophers (12-17, 2-10 Big Ten) Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bill Davis Stadium.