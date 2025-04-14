Eight straight.

That’s how many games the Buckeyes have lost in a row, with the most recent coming as Ohio State dropped the third game in its weekend series, 6-4, against Minnesota Sunday at Bill Davis Stadium.

Buckeyes head coach Justin Haire said that opposing teams will do everything they can to keep his team from winning, so it’s up to the Buckeyes to take control and earn the victory themselves.

“You have to make it happen. Nobody just hands you a win, and the game will keep you down,” Haire said. “[I] thought today was going to be our day, and we just weren’t able to finish that one off.”

Despite the loss, Ohio State got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first with a home run from shortstop Lee Ellis to put the Buckeyes up 2-0.

Moments later, designated hitter Nick Giamarusti fired an RBI single to left-center field that brought catcher Mason Eckelman home to extend the Buckeye lead to 3-0.

With bases loaded and only one out in the bottom of the third, the Buckeyes seemed poised to increase their lead, but they failed to capitalize on the opportunity, and two strikeouts later, the inning ended.

In the top of the fourth, the roles were reversed. With bases loaded for the Golden Gophers, Ohio State pitcher Jake Michalak walked two baserunners as Minnesota managed to get on the board twice, cutting the Buckeyes’ lead down to one.

But Ohio State wasn’t ready to let their lead go.

With bases loaded yet again, Minnesota pitcher Seth Clausen walked right fielder Trey Lipsey to send Eckelman home, putting the Buckeyes up 4-2.

Golden Gophers center fielder Drew Berkland crushed an RBI double to left field to send second baseman Easton Richter across the plate, chipping away at the Buckeyes’ lead yet again, 4-3.

Minnesota shortstop Jack Spanier grabbed another RBI double that sent Berkland home to tie the game.

In the top of the eighth, first baseman Weber Neels launched a solo homer to claim the lead for Minnesota, 5-4, their its first of the game.

A well-placed RBI bunt from Sam Hunt allowed third baseman Jameson Martin to score, extending Minnesota’s lead to two and putting teh game out of reach after the Buckeyes were shutout in their last at-bat.

Haire emphasized the value of togetherness and said he wants his team to continue to improve every day.

“I think the message is just to show up and put our best foot forward,” Haire said. “Try to enjoy putting on the uniform every day, being around each other, every day, playing the game of baseball, every day.”

Ohio State (8-24, 2-13 Big Ten) is back at Bill Davis Stadium against Wright State (20-13, 12-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.