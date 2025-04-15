Ohio State head cheerleading coach Ben Schreiber has resigned after 11 years at the program’s helm.

Schreiber’s resignation was announced via a Tuesday email from Ohio State Athletics, though no specific reasons for his stepping down were provided. In a Tuesday Facebook post, Schreiber said he was “not a perfect coach,” but he gave his all to the program throughout his career.

Schreiber also said he is “sad” and “mad” the team never won a national championship during his tenure, as “[his] heart breaks for all the team members who put in the work in and outside of practice to be a champion.

“The decision to leave the program is mine – OSU wants this program to go in a different direction,” Schreiber’s post states. “I know I’m no longer the best person for this job, so as I resign today from OSU, I wish nothing but the best for the future of the team.”

Schreiber did not respond to The Lantern’s request for comment by the time of publication.

In the Tuesday email, head dance coach and spirit program director Melissa McGhee said she and the department are thankful for Schreiber’s years of dedication to the cheer program.

“His commitment and contributions have made a lasting impact on our program and on the many student-athletes he has worked with throughout the years. We thank him for sharing his time and experience with the Buckeye community and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” McGhee said in the statement.

Schreiber was hired by Ohio State in 2014 after previously spending five years as the head cheerleading coach at the University of Delaware.

Most recently, Schreiber led the Buckeyes cheer team to compete for a national championship title in the Gameday Division at the Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association College Nationals in 2024 and 2025.

Schreiber also helped Ohio State finish second place in 2019 in the 1A Large Coed Division at the UCA Collegiate National Championship, as well as third-place finishes in 2019, 2022 and 2023. The Buckeyes were the only team from 2019-23 to finish in the top four every year.

With the future of the program’s next leader unknown, a national search will begin for Schreiber’s replacement, according to the Tuesday email.