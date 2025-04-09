After seven months of closure for repairs, Char Bar officially reopened Thursday.

The historic dive bar — located at 439 N. High St. — was forced to shut its doors to complete necessary repairs after an intoxicated driver crashed through the front of the building Sept. 1, 2024, said Zack Price, the bar’s manager.

Price said he was shocked and confused when he found out about the accident.

“It was a really crazy and surreal scene,” Price said. “The gentleman fled, and the cops caught him within 10 to 15 minutes after that.”

In the accident’s aftermath, Price said he and the bar’s employees had to find other jobs in order to make a living.

“Everybody had different experiences in the seven months that we were off,” Price said. “I personally worked three different jobs; some of us collected unemployment.”

Jade Brannan, a Char Bar bartender, said the staff initially wasn’t sure how long the closure would last. However, he said when the bar’s reopening was officially announced in a March 30 Instagram post, the crew and regular customers felt a deep sense of relief.

“I think all the staff are very excited to be working again,” Brannan said. “And just hearing the excitement around the city, I think it’s pretty high.”

Price said the bar has been a longtime staple of the campus area since it originally opened in 1962 on 15th Avenue, east of North High Street. It relocated to its current spot in the Short North during the 1980s, where it has endured for the past 40 years.

Apart from housing Char Bar, Price said the building holds greater historical significance, as it temporarily accommodated Abraham Lincoln’s body during the former president’s 1865 national funeral procession.

“The building was built before the Civil War and existed as a mortuary until the early 1900s,” Price said. “The National Historical Society said that [Lincoln] definitely spent some time here after he was shot and he was being viewed in state.”

In addition, barback Rob Philpott said Char Bar’s prime location across from the Greater Columbus Convention Center has been a key factor in its long-term success and continued operation.

“Every time a convention comes through across the street, we get all kinds of different crowds,” Philpott said. “It could be a dental association, it could be veterinarians, you name it.”

Price said the bar also attracts customers due to its close proximity to the Arena District and nearby entertainment venues.

“We get crowds from the Crew, Clippers, Blue Jackets and concerts from Nationwide [Arena],” Price said. “We definitely get crowds from Kemba and A&R Bar. It is definitely an exciting time to be around here.”

Phiplott said Char Bar’s charm ultimately extends beyond its location or historical significance. To him, the bar — along with its staff — represents a true sense of community.

“I’ve always really enjoyed and looked forward to my shifts, not only because of the money, but because of the camaraderie and just being around people,” Philpott said. “My friends are here; they’re like my family. So, I am elated to be back.”