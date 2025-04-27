After suffering its first regular-season loss last week, Columbus bounced back with a win Saturday night.

The Columbus Crew defeated the San Jose Earthquakes (3-6-1) 2-1 at Lower.com Field, propelled by left back Max Arfsten’s go-ahead score.

Following a stretch of battling back and forth for possession early on, Crew center forward Jacen Russell-Rowe found himself with a breakaway, but he soared a shot over the net.

One minute later, Columbus left back Max Arfsten missed on a shot attempt that skimmed the goalpost.

In the 28th minute, San Jose midfielder Amahl Pellegrino was called for a penalty, setting up a free kick opportunity for Columbus — another opportunity.

Orchestrated by left wing Daniel Gazdag, center midfielder Sean Zawadzki sent a right-footed shot to the lower left corner of the net for the game’s first goal. Crew right wing Diego Rossi assisted on the play.

Zawadzki attributed the score to the offseason work the team put in.

“We worked a lot on set pieces in training, trying to be creative,” Zawadzki said. “Diego puts in a really good ball and I’m lucky enough to be on the end of it.”

Answering back 11 minutes later, Earthquakes striker Josef Martinez floated the ball past the arms of Schulte, tying the game at one apiece. San Jose center midfielder Beau Leroux assisted.

Through 45 minutes of play, Columbus had a slight edge in possession with 57.3% and eight total shots to the six of San Jose.

Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy wanted to see the intensity turned up even more in the second half.

“We could have scored more goals in the first half,” Nancy said. “I wanted them to be more aggressive with the back three, because [San Jose] was having [its] back three wide.”

The high-paced play from both sides continued into the second half, as the two clubs combined for five shots in 15 minutes.

In the 62nd minute, Arfsten rewrote his mistake on an earlier shot attempt. After some fancy footwork in the box, he blasted a shot to the top left corner of the net, recapturing the lead for the Crew, 2-1.

Having formerly played for the San Jose developmental team, the goal for Arfsten was sweeter than others.

“It was a big motivation for me,” Arfsten said. “I’m super happy that happened.”

Holding a one-goal lead, Columbus was methodical in its play — it stayed aggressive, yet patient, as time ticked away.

With 10 minutes left, San Jose made multiple attempts at tying the game but Crew center back Malte Amundsen deflected two shots.

The rest of the time drained out and Columbus secured the 2-1 win.

The Crew (6-1-3) are back in action Saturday when they host Charlotte FC (6-3-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Lower.com Field.