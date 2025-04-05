At least five international Ohio State students had their F-1 visas revoked as of Friday afternoon, the university confirmed.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement the university does “not have any indication why this action was taken” at this time, but that the students are still in the United States as they, their attorneys and the university consider next steps.

A F-1 visa allows individuals to enter the United States as full-time students at accredited academic institutions, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

According to Ohio State’s 2024 Autumn Enrollment Report, over 6,000 international students are currently enrolled at the university.

Ohio State is among many universities across the country that are discovering international students on their campuses have had their visa or legal residency status revoked, according to the Associated Press. These universities range from the Ivy League to state institutions like Arizona State and the University of Texas.

As of Friday, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities is requesting a meeting with the State Department regarding recent visa revocations, according to the Associated Press. Johnson confirmed Ohio State is a member of the APLU.

The revocations come following Trump administration executive orders targeting visa programs, particularly a Jan. 20 order titled “Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security and Public Safety Threats.”

The order called for the investigation of all visa programs to “ensure that they are not used by foreign nation-states or other hostile actors to harm the security, economic, political, cultural, or other national interests of the United States.”

In addition, the order seeks to “protect the American people” from non-citizens who “preach or call for sectarian violence, the overthrow or replacement of the culture on which our constitutional Republic stands, or who provide aid, advocacy, or support for foreign terrorists.”

Notably, many students targeted by the sweeping visa revocations have openly participated in Pro-Palestine protests and demonstrations, which have been ongoing across college campuses since Oct. 8, 2023.

March 8, Mahmoud Khalil — a Columbia University graduate student in international affairs and a pro-Palestine activist — was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in his New York City apartment despite his status as a permanent U.S. resident with a green card, according to the Associated Press.