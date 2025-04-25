The first Buckeye is off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19 in the first round Thursday night.

The pick marks the fourth straight year where a Buckeye receiver was drafted in the first round.

Egbuka spent four years in Columbus and played in 51 total games, including 40 consecutive starts to end his collegiate career. During those four seasons, he finished second in program history with 2,868 receiving yards and seventh in touchdown receptions with 24.

Egbuka — a captain on Ohio State’s championship-winning team last season — recorded a team-high 81 receptions in 2024-25. He also tallied 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, joining Marvin Harrison Jr. as the only Buckeye receivers to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in two separate seasons

Egbuka — a Steilacoom, Washington, native — was originally a five-star commit to Ohio State in the class of 2021.

Now, Egbuka will aim to begin a lengthy NFL career.