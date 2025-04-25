A sixth Buckeye has been selected in the first 38 picks of the NFL Draft.

Former Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson was selected by the New England Patriots at pick No. 38 in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft Friday.

After spending four years with the Buckeyes, Henderson — a team captain on the 2025 National Championship-winning team — finished top five in career rushing yards at Ohio State. He garnered 3,761 yards on the ground, putting him behind only Archie Griffin, JK Dobbins, Ezekiel Elliott and Eddie George.

Henderson also tallied 48 career touchdowns, which ranks third all-time at Ohio State, only trailing Pete Johnson and Keith Byars.

Henderson — a five-star recruit in 2021 — is originally from Hopewell, Virginia.

Henderson will now bring his home run hitting ability and explosive running style to New England.