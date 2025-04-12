In front of 40,136 people inside Ohio Stadium, Buckeye fans got their first glimpse of the 2025-26 Ohio State team at the team’s annual spring game Saturday.

With numerous headlines coming into the day, none was bigger than the quarterback competition.

With many questions coming into the game surrounding the depth chart and roster, the uncertainty surrounding who will be Ohio State’s next quarterback was at the forefront.

As quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz continued their competition for the starting job, which head coach Ryan Day described as “neck-and-neck” earlier in the week, Sayin appeared to make genuine strides, looking confident and poised in the pocket.

Many of Ohio State’s new faces made an immediate impact, including transfers and freshmen. Running backs CJ Donaldson and Bo Jackson impressed, as well as wide receiver Mylan Graham.

Without further ado, here’s how the spring game looked by the numbers.

Quarterback stats

Throughout Saturday’s scrimmage, it appeared as if Sayin took the next step toward becoming the Buckeyes’ starter.

He led the way among his fellow quarterbacks, completing 17 of 24 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought Julian [Sayin] was in rhythm, and [he] moved the team down the field for a couple touchdowns, which was good,” Day said. “He made some nice throws.”

Close behind was Kienholz, who finished the day 12 of 18 through the air for 158 yards and two touchdowns, after a slow start.

“I felt like Lincoln [Kienholz] settled down after the first drive or so, made some nice throws,” Day said.

Tavien St. Clair — who Day described earlier this week as having “the longest way to go” in the quarterback competition — threw 11 of 15 passes for 116 yards and recorded two interceptions.

Who scored?

In a game where the offense beat the defense 50-31, the scrimmage featured six different touchdown scorers, four of whom are new to Ohio State this season.

Below are the players who found the end zone:

Running backs Donaldson, Jackson and Sam Williams-Dixon

Wide receivers Graham and Phillip Bell

Tight end Max Klare

Rushing and receiving leaders

Jackson — a freshman from Cleveland, Ohio — led the Buckeyes’ rushing attack with 13 carries covering 88 yards. Behind him was Dixon — a sophomore from Pickerington, Ohio — who amassed 64 yards on 11 carries.

Through the air, sophomore Mylan Graham achieved a team-high 104 receiving yards on four catches and seven targets, which included a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

“He has all the tools it takes to be the next great one,” Day said about Graham.

In addition, freshman tight end Nate Roberts was second in receiving on the day, catching all four of his targets for 41 total yards.