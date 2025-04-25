The first member of the Buckeyes’ offensive line is off the board.

Former Ohio State lineman Donovan Jackson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the 24th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft Friday night.

Jackson earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in each of his last three seasons with the Buckeyes and was a First-Team All-American in his senior year at Ohio State.

Hailing from Bellaire, Texas, Jackson played a major part in the Buckeyes’ National Championship run in 2025, switching from left guard to left tackle after fellow lineman Josh Simmons went down with a mid-season injury.

The versatility that Jackson provided Ohio State on the offensive line, as well as his size and quick feet, were some of his top traits heading into the draft.

Jackson was a five-star prospect out of Episcopal High School, the No. 7 overall prospect and the top-ranked interior lineman in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.