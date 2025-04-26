Coming off a national championship, 15 Buckeyes are expected to be drafted into the NFL when the draft concludes Saturday evening.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive linemen Donovan Jackson, Josh Simmons and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams were all drafted in the first round Thursday night.

In the second round, running backs TreVeyon Henderson , Quinshon Judkins and defensive end JT Tuimoloau were selected Friday night.

The following Buckeyes were drafted Saturday:

Cody Simon

On Saturday, Buckeye linebacker Cody Simon was the first Ohio State player to be drafted.

Simon was selected No. 115 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

The 2024 team captain and Block “O” recipient for leadership, toughness, accountability and character tallied a team-high 112 total tackles and 51 solo tackles for the Buckeyes in 2024-25. He also added seven sacks, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, the Jersey City, New Jersey native played in 59 games with 30 starts between 2020 to 2024.

Simon’s most impactful year was in his senior season when he played a key part in Ohio State’s national championship. He was awarded First-team All-Big Ten Conference, Rose Bowl Defensive MVP and CFP National Championship Game Defensive MVP.

Off the field, Simon is a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete and a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree with a degree in finance.

Lathan Ransom

Former Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom was drafted in the fourth round with the 122nd pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday.

Ransom recorded 228 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, three interceptions and 14 pass breakups for his career in 55 games with 37 starts for the Buckeyes.

After being named an all-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022 and 2023, Ransom made his biggest impact in his final season.

The defensive back earned first-team all-Big Ten honors during the 2024-25 season, tallying 76 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, an interception and two pass breakups.

The Tucson, Arizona, native was ranked the No. 4 recruit in Arizona and was the No. 11 overall safety in the class of 2020 by 247Sports. In high school, Ransom played for Salpointe Catholic High School, in which he was named AllSportsTucson.com Athlete of the Year in 2019.

Ransom is the first Ohio State safety to be selected in the draft since Jordan Fuller in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Jack Sawyer

Former Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 123rd pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft Friday night.

During his time with the Buckeyes, Sawyer played in all 55 games throughout his four seasons, starting the final 29 games of his junior and senior seasons.

Sawyer racked up 138 total tackles during his career, adding 20 sacks, 11 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He was a All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention in his 2022 and 2023 seasons, before earning Second-Team all-Big Ten Conference honors in his final season with Ohio State.

A product of Pickerington, Ohio — Sawyer was a five-star prospect out of Pickerington North High School, ranking as the No. 6 overall prospect and the top recruit in Ohio in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.

Ty Hamilton

Former Ohio State defensive tackle Ty Hamilton was selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the 148th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 299-pound defensive tackle played five seasons with Ohio State and started all 16 games for the Buckeyes in the 2024 season, finishing the year with a career-high 51 tackles.

Hamilton completed his career with 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks.

In both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Hamilton earned All-Big Ten Conference Honorable mention.

Homegrown in Pickerington, Ohio, Hamilton was ranked No. 42 at his position and was ranked 29th overall in Ohio in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports.

Jordan Hancock

Former Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 170 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hancock, who spent all four years with the Buckeyes, was a starter the past two seasons, primarily playing in the slot. He finished his career with three interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

A native of Suwanee, Georgia, Hancock was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Denzel Burke

Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the 174th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft Saturday.

The 6-foot-1,193-pound defensive back capped a four-year career at Ohio State with 142 total tackles and 28 pass break-ups — the sixth-most in school history.

Burke started all 16 games for the Buckeyes in 2024, setting the program-record for most starts by a defensive back with 51. He finished the year with a career-high 48 tackles, including 37 solo stops.

Burke was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2024 after helping Ohio State’s defense become No. 1 nationally in total defense and scoring defense and No. 3 third in team pass and rush defense. He was also a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023.

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Burke was a four-star prospect and ranked the nation’s No. 10 athlete by 247Sports. Before enrolling early at Ohio State in January 2021, he was ranked the top game-changing cornerback and athlete in Arizona.

Will Howard

Ohio State’s 2025 National Championship-winning quarterback has a new home — in the same state where he was born.

Will Howard is heading to Pittsburgh after being selected by the Steelers with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft Friday night.

Howard will join a quarterback room with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

In his lone season with the Buckeyes, Howard started all 16 games for Ohio State, recording 4,208 pass yards, good for third in program history. Howard also set the Buckeyes’ single-season and career record with 71.4 completion percentage.

Prior to his fifth collegiate season at Ohio State, Howard played at Kansas State for his first four years. In his career, the 6-foot-4 quarterback garnered 9,994 passing yards and 85 touchdowns.

Howard — a West Chester, Pennsylvania native — was a three-star recruit out of Downingtown West High School.

This story will be updated throughout the remainder of the 2025 NFL Draft.