The second half of the Buckeyes’ dominant running back pair has found his new home.

Former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 36 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft Friday night.

Judkins — the 6-foot, 219-pound running back — played a pivotal role in Ohio State’s 2025 National Championship title, leading the team with 1,060 rushing yards and tying for the team-high 16 total touchdowns.

The Pike Road, Alabama, native earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in his lone season with the Buckeyes.

Judkins was also a two-time First-Team All-SEC honoree in both of his seasons as the starting running back for the Ole Miss Rebels, claiming SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022.