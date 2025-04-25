A fourth Buckeye has been drafted with the last pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 32 overall Thursday night.

Simmons joins wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams as three other Ohio State players to officially earn their spot in the NFL.

This past season, Simmons only played in six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury Oct. 12, 2024, against Oregon. Despite being sidelined for most of the year, Simmons maintained his top-level draft stock.

Simmons — a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder — began his college career at San Diego State in 2022. Following his freshman season, Simmons transferred to the Buckeyes for his sophomore and junior years.

In those two seasons, Simmons started in 19 games and surrendered just one sack in 428 pass-blocking snaps. His success earned him an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors, even with a shortened final season.