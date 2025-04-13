For the first time since Dec. 21, the Buckeyes got back in front of their home fans for their annual spring game Saturday.

Fresh off a national championship, Ohio State is looking to get back to the mountain top. If the Buckeyes are able to go back-to-back, a lot of unproven talent will have to step up.

This year’s spring game proved that is a possibility.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from Saturday’s scrimmage.

Julian Sayin

Heading into the matchup, head coach Ryan Day said the quarterback competition was “neck-and-neck,” according to previous Lantern reporting.

But by the end of the day, quarterback Julian Sayin may have separated himself from the pack.

The highly touted sophomore wasted no time making an impression. Sayin quickly found his rhythm, leading the offense to touchdowns on each of his first three drives.

With sharp accuracy and poised composure, Sayin showed strong potential to lead the Buckeyes’ offense, Day said.

“He’s had some good days, he’s had some days he’s learning from; a big trait of a great quarterback is they’re resilient,” Day said. “[It’s] good to see him respond the way he did and rebound from a couple of practices.”

Matched up against fellow quarterbacks Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair, Sayin delivered a standout performance, completing 17 of 24 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

If Sayin’s spring game performance was any indication, the Buckeyes might have found their next premier quarterback. With the team’s season opener against Texas set for Aug. 30, all eyes will be on Sayin as he pushes to lock down the starting role in the fall.

Mylan Graham

Mylan Graham — who was the nation’s No. 7-ranked wide receiver in 2024, according to 247 Sports — certainly made a statement in the spring game, headlined by an impressive 51-yard touchdown grab.

The five-star wide receiver had a productive day with four catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. Saturday was just a glimpse of the impact Graham can have this season, and according to Day, it’s clear he’s only getting started.

“I think he has a bright future here,” Day said. “He has all the tools it takes to be the next great one.”

Running backs

With the departures of star running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State has big shoes to fill in the backfield.

Three Buckeyes are hoping they’re the right fit.

CJ Donaldson, a transfer from West Virginia, showed early promise in his first public outing with the Buckeyes. He found the end zone on a 4-yard run, capping off a drive led by Sayin to open the offensive scoring.

Bo Jackson may have turned in the most eye-catching performance of any freshman. Running with power and confidence, Jackson notched a touchdown of his own and made a strong case for early playing time.

A four-star prospect, Jackson arrived in Columbus ranked as the No. 11 running back in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Sophomore James Peoples also made the most of his opportunity, punching in a touchdown and earning the start, an encouraging sign that he’ll be a “special back,” according to Day.

As the position battle for the Buckeyes’ starting ball carrier continues to unfold, Day expressed confidence in what the trio has to offer.

“I feel solid about where we’re at,” Day said. “I feel like we have what we need there. We just need to continue to build.”