A third Buckeye has been drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Former Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 28th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound defensive tackle played four seasons at Ohio State, appearing in 51 games with 25 starts. Williams produced 136 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and 10 pass breakups during his career.

In his senior season with Ohio State, Williams earned third-team All-Big Ten honors (coaches), recording 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Williams missed three games during the year, but played in all four of the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff games, recording three or more tackles in each.

In addition to his Big Ten honors in his senior season, Williams was named a Freshman All-American by 247Sports, an honorable mention All-Big Ten in his sophomore year and second-team All-Big Ten in his third season.

Out of high school, Williams was a four-star prospect from Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia. The defensive tackle was ranked the No. 4 prospect in Virginia and the nation’s No. 10 defensive tackle according to 247Sports.

Williams’ selection marked Ohio State’s second consecutive season with a defensive tackle selected in the draft. Michael Hall Jr. was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.