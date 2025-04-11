Coming off a 2024-25 campaign that ended with a national championship, Ohio State is now turning the page to a new season as it prepares to host its annual spring game Saturday.

The Buckeyes’ 2025 spring game will take place at noon in the Ohio Stadium. Below is a list of other key details to keep in mind for the scrimmage.

How to watch

This year’s spring game will be televised exclusively on the Big Ten Network. The game will also be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan.

For those wanting to watch the game in person, general admission tickets start at $8 and can be purchased on the university’s spring game webpage.

What to expect on the field

Head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes’ offensive and defensive starters will play for “a few drives,” though they won’t be “live” — meaning no tackling.

After the starters are pulled out of the game, the backups will take over in a more competitive setting. Tackling will be permitted across the board, with the exception of quarterbacks, who will remain off-limits.

Player departures

This year’s team will look much different from last season’s, after it lost 17 starters to the NFL draft. Below is a complete list of players who have left the program.

Quarterback Will Howard

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Tight end Gee Scott Jr.

Offensive linemen Josh Simmons, Donovan Jackson, Seth McLaughlin and Josh Fryar

Defensive tackles Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton

Defensive ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer

Safety Lathan Ransom

Cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock

Linebacker Cody Simon

First-year starters to keep an eye on

With so many players leaving to pursue their professional careers, the door is open for potential first-year starters. Below is a list of some players who are expected to make an immediate impact.

Quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz

Running back James Peoples

Wide receiver Brandon Inniss

Tight end Max Klare

Offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa

Linebacker Arvell Reese

Defensive lineman Eddrick Houston

Freshmen looking to make a name for themselves

Like any other year, the Buckeyes have ushered in a new recruiting class for the 2025 season, and the spring game marks their first opportunity to make an impression on the field. Below is a list of some of the freshmen looking to establish themselves Saturday.

Quarterback Tavien St. Clair

Cornerback Devin Sanchez

Wide receiver Quincy Porter

Offensive lineman Carter Lowe

Linebacker Riley Pettijohn

Running back Bo Jackson

Safety Faheem Delane