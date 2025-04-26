Ohio State’s 2025 National Championship-winning quarterback has a new home — in the same state where he was born.

Will Howard is heading to Pittsburgh after being selected by the Steelers with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft Friday night.

Howard will join a quarterback room with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

In his lone season with the Buckeyes, Howard started all 16 games for Ohio State, recording 4,208 pass yards, good for third in program history. Howard also set the Buckeyes’ single-season and career record with 71.4 completion percentage.

Prior to his fifth collegiate season at Ohio State, Howard played at Kansas State for his first four years. In his career, the 6-foot-4 quarterback garnered 9,994 passing yards and 85 touchdowns.

Howard — a West Chester, Pennsylvania native — was a three-star recruit out of Downingtown West High School.