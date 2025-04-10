Expected to stretch into the summer, Ohio State’s quarterback competition is set for the long haul.

Even with the spring game approaching, head coach Ryan Day doesn’t seem close to naming a starter, describing the battle between sophomore Julian Sayin and junior Lincoln Kienholz as a “neck-and-neck” competition.

“Somebody would have to make a significant move here on Tuesday and/or Saturday to really make that move to jump ahead,” Day said Monday.

This marks the fifth time in Day’s seven years as head coach that he has elected not to name a starting quarerback in spring camp. The two exceptions came in 2020 and 2022, when Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud, respectively, entered their second years as the starter.

Another player in the mix is true freshman Tavien St. Clair, who currently sits third in the depth chart behind Sayin and Kienholz.

“I think it’s fair to say that [St. Clair] has probably the longest way to go just because of just the lack of experience,” Day said. “The talent and his ability to run, his athleticism, the arm, he has all those things, he just needs to play more.”

Sayin

Sayin is beginning his second season with Ohio State, after appearing in four games last year.

Originally recruited by former Alabama head coach Nick Saban to the Crimson Tide, Sayin joined the Buckeyes in January 2024 after entering the transfer portal following Saban’s retirement.

The top quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class completed five of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in limited play time as the Buckeyes’ third-string quarterback.

Sayin said he credits quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler for helping him get better every day by improving his fundamentals.

“It’s been good, just trying to get better every day,” Sayin said. “Coach Fes has done a really good job with us, and we’re improving our fundamentals.”

Sayin is one of two viable options to be the Buckeyes’ starter in 2025 and the current favorite amongst fans.

Kienholz

Kienholz, who’s been with the Buckeyes since 2023, begins 2025 as the longest-tenured scholarship quarterback on Ohio State’s roster.

Despite being in Columbus the longest among the three quarterbacks, the Pierre, South Dakota native has only played in three career games, all of which came during the 2023 season.

His most notable appearance was in that year’s Cotton Bowl, at which he completed six of his 17 passes for 86 passing yards in the Buckeyes’ 14-3 loss to Missouri.

Day has previously praised Kienholz’s athleticism and ability to make tough throws.

“You saw his potential on some of the throws that he made,” Day said. “You saw his athleticism show.”

Kienholz said he believes he’s ready for the challenge of being the starter, as his leadership and confidence have both grown over the past three years.

“In past years, I’ve had older guys in front of me,” Kienholz said. “Getting to learn from them on how to be a leader, and how to take control of the huddle and things like that. Now, I’m the oldest guy in the room, so I feel that now; I feel more confident, and I need to be a leader for the quarterback room.”

St. Clair

St. Clair enters the season as the newest quarterback in Ohio State’s quarterback room.

The nation’s No. 3 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, St. Clair joins the Buckeyes after a storied career at Ohio’s own Bellefontaine High School, where he threw for over 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns.

The freshman said the stiff competition among the Buckeyes’ potential quarterbacks has only helped him improve.

“The guys in the room, we’re the best in the country, so you just gotta compete every day,” St. Clair said. “At Ohio State, that’s what it breeds. Competition’s what we talk, and that’s what we do. So, really just getting better every day, that’s been all of our focuses, and we’re just ready to work.”

Day said St. Clair has the essential traits he needs to succeed, but he needs to become acclimated to the speed of the college game.

“He needs to see it more,” Day said. “The game is moving really fast for him right now, but he’s picking it up, he’s getting it every day.”

Though St. Clair may be sitting behind Sayin and Kienholz, he’s still getting invaluable reps, which will only increase going forward.

No matter what happens during Saturday’s spring game, Day said he is confident in the Buckeyes’ overall prospects at the quarterback position.

“We have good players,” Day said. “And I think the guys believe that they can do it. It’s just a growing process.”