Columbus-based, alternative-rock band Snarls is gearing up for its first show of the year.

Snarls — consisting of lead guitarist Mick Martinez, lead singer and guitarist Chlo White, bassist and backup vocalist Riley Hall and drummer Mike Taddeo — will perform its first show of the year at Ace of Cups, located at 2619 N. High St., Saturday. The quartet will be preceded by Chicago-based band Daarling and Columbus-based band Big Fat Head.

Martinez said Snarls has played at Ace of Cups many times before, and its members are excited to return to the venue this weekend.

“Something that is important to us with this one is making sure that our sets are unique,” Martinez said. “We’ve played Ace of Cups a lot; we love playing there, but a big focus for this one was wanting to make it a fresh Snarls show.”

In addition to performing older tracks the band hasn’t played live recently, Martinez said the show will also feature a set by local artist DJ Brenner and debut new songs that Snarls will perform for the first time.

“We also have a friend that is running some super cool visuals for us, so this is our first show that we’ve had any type of staged visuals,” Martinez said. “We’re also playing some new songs that it’s their first time leaving the practice room, so I’m very excited about that.”

White said because the band hails from Columbus, its members always hold a special place for performing at venues in their hometown.

“Columbus is so fun for us to play because we have a lot of our very loyal fans here,” White said. “Playing shows in new places is obviously gonna be so fun and refreshing, [but] when we get to play in Columbus, it’s just a rager. I mean, everybody’s singing along.”

Martinez said this show will also mark the first time Snarls has performed with both Daarling and Big Fat Head.

“I’m super excited to be playing with [Daarling],” Martinez said. “I’ve been a fan for a minute, and they reached out wanting to play with us and were willing to travel all that way to come play with us, so I was super excited to have them on a bill. Then, we’ve got Big Fat Head. They’re from here in Columbus — absolutely love them.”

Outside of preparing for the show, White said the band is also working on a new EP.

“I will not say a whole lot because we haven’t announced anything yet, but I feel like we can definitely say we’re working on an EP,” White said. “There are new songs that are formed and are very much coming, is what I can say. They’re done, and they’re coming.”

Finally, White said he is thrilled to have such a talented drummer join Snarl’s roster, as Taddeo, the band’s newest member, joined in April 2024.

“[Taddeo] hates when I do this, but I just love him so much,” White said. “I think he’s really brought out the best in our band thus far. I mean, we were just amazing people before, but [Taddeo], I think, just really understands what we’re all trying to do and what we’re trying to write.”

Martinez said Taddeo’s metalcore background has influenced the band’s shift in a new musical direction.

“We love that [Taddeo] came from that heavier background, too, because that was something that really excited us about asking him to join,” Martinez said. “You can see it with our discography, but we’ve really wanted to just keep pushing for a heavier and heavier [sound].”

Doors for the show will open 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 via SeeTickets or at the door.

For more information about the band, including updates on new releases, visit its website.