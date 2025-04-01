Forward Aaron Bradshaw requested and received the necessary paperwork to enter the transfer portal, men’s basketball Sports Information Director Gary Petit confirmed to The Lantern Tuesday.

If Bradshaw returns the completed paperwork to Ohio State, his name will officially be listed in the transfer portal, making him the fourth Buckeye to depart from the men’s basketball program this offseason. Center Austin Parks and guards Evan Mahaffey and Meechie Johnson Jr. have already entered the transfer portal.

Bradshaw spent his sophomore season at Ohio State, where he played in 22 games, averaging six points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game.

Before the 2024-25 season, the 7-foot-1 forward transferred from Kentucky, where he played in 26 games as a freshman.

Now, Bradshaw — a Newark, New Jersey native — is expected to be in the transfer portal for the second time in as many years.