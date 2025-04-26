Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Jake Diebler visited The Lantern’s newsroom Friday for a sit-down interview with Sports Editor Noah Weiskopf.

During the conversation, Diebler explained why he believes he’s the right person to lead the program, emphasizing not only the importance of adding talented players, but also those who fit the system.

He also touched on the three new transfer additions to the program — Gabe Cupps, Christoph Tilly and Brandon Noel — as well as changes coming to the game-day atmosphere at the Schottenstein Center and what the 2025-26 season could look like.

New additions

Though the Buckeyes lost five players to the transfer portal, Ohio State has also brought three new players to Columbus.

Two of those additions were Tilly — a senior 7-foot center — and Noel — a senior 6-foot-8 forward.

“We needed to add some size, but I think experience, guys who have played a lot of college basketball, guys who have produced for multiple years, and for us in the frontcourt, being more skilled was important to me,” Diebler said. “That experience should help us have a collective higher basketball IQ as a team, which allows you to be more creative and versatile both offensively and defensively,” Diebler said.

Diebler said the team is still going to add talent to the roster soon, noting how important it is to acquire players who “fit” Ohio State’s system.

“I think fit is really important. Certainly, talent is important too, but fit is equally important,” Diebler said. “Now that the portal has closed, you have an idea of all the options available. We’re starting to narrow our focus on some specific guys, and we’ll build out the rest of the roster that way.”

Current state of the program

After missing the NCAA Tournament one season ago and finishing with a 17-15 record, including 9-11 in Big Ten play, Diebler said he feels “really good” about where the program is right now.

“I think we can get to great once we finish out this roster,” Diebler said. “That’s not gonna happen overnight — things slow down a little bit this time of year — but we’re gonna be able to have everything put together. I feel confident we’ll have everything put together by the time we start working in June.”

With the group of players that will return to the Buckeyes next season — which includes guards Bruce Thornton, John Mobley Jr. and forward Devil Royal, among others — Diebler said he’s looking to make more than just a small step forward in his second season as the program’s leader.

“I wanna take a jump; I wanna take a leap, and I think we’re positioned to do that with the roster we’ve been able to put together so far,” Diebler said.

Diebler also said he believes the roster he has built, and the remaining players yet to be added, is one that “raises [Ohio State’s] level significantly,” allowing the Buckeyes to compete at the top of the Big Ten.

Being a premier Big Ten team is something Ohio State hasn’t consistently achieved in a long time. Notably, Diebler said he knows that’s the standard for Buckeyes men’s basketball.

“That’s where this program belongs,” Diebler said. “I’ve said this publicly: This program, when it is at its peak historically, is competing for Big Ten Championships and deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.”

Game-day atmosphere in the Schottenstein Center

It’s no secret the Schottenstein Center’s atmosphere could be significantly better for men’s basketball games.

Diebler recalled watching his brother, Jon Diebler, play in his Ohio State senior night game against Wisconsin in 2011. More specifically, Diebler said he remembers seeing towels all throughout the lower bowl in front of a packed Schottenstein Center crowd.

“The energy in the building at that moment, that to me is the potential of that building,” Diebler said. “We gotta fight to get it back to that.”

It seems some of those changes are on the way.

Athletic Director Ross Bjork said he’s working to improve the game-day experience in an April 18 interview with The Lantern, and Diebler also said he’s been working closely with Bjork to raise the level of the atmosphere.

Having traveled across the country to different arenas, especially for Big Ten play, Diebler said he understands the crowd can be a difference maker.

“I’m a believer, and I think I’ve seen that throughout our league; when you look at some of the historic venues in our conference, the atmospheres are impactful,” Diebler said. “You feel that as an opposing team.”

But most importantly, Diebler knows the program must produce results in order for fans to show up to support his team.

“Make no mistake, we gotta do our part, certainly,” Diebler said. “I think the style we play was enjoyable, but I wanna play a little bit faster. Us raising our collective basketball IQ should create more energy in there.”

Ultimately, Diebler is hopeful the program and fans alike can take a step in the right direction starting this year.

“I think everybody needs to know, we’re doing our part to make it a great environment,” Diebler said. “But make no mistake, we need the help from our students here to help us take it to the next level.”