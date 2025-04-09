Brandon Noel (14) drives the paint during the game against Youngstown State Dec. 18, 2024 at the Nutter Center. Credit: Courtesy of Joe Craven/Wright State Athletics

Brandon Noel (14) drives the paint during the game against Youngstown State Dec. 18, 2024 at the Nutter Center. Credit: Courtesy of Joe Craven/Wright State Athletics

The Buckeyes have officially landed a third transfer. 

Brandon Noel, Wright State’s leading scorer for the 2024-25 season, announced he is heading to Ohio State for his final season of collegiate eligibility in a Tuesday Instagram post

The 6-foot-8 star forward averaged 19 points for the Raiders last season, also recording a team-leading 7.7 rebounds and just under one block per game.

Noel redshirted his first two years at Wright State. He has appeared in 97 games, starting in 90; additionally, Noel has increased his scoring average in each of his three seasons with the Raiders. 

The Lucasville, Ohio, native attended Chillicothe High School and earned Ohio First Team All-State Division I honors as a senior in 2019-20. 

Now, Noel joins former Indiana guard Gabe Cupps and former Santa Clara center Christoph Tilly as the third player to join the Buckeyes via the transfer portal this offseason. 