The Buckeyes have officially landed a third transfer.

Brandon Noel, Wright State’s leading scorer for the 2024-25 season, announced he is heading to Ohio State for his final season of collegiate eligibility in a Tuesday Instagram post.

The 6-foot-8 star forward averaged 19 points for the Raiders last season, also recording a team-leading 7.7 rebounds and just under one block per game.

Noel redshirted his first two years at Wright State. He has appeared in 97 games, starting in 90; additionally, Noel has increased his scoring average in each of his three seasons with the Raiders.

The Lucasville, Ohio, native attended Chillicothe High School and earned Ohio First Team All-State Division I honors as a senior in 2019-20.

Now, Noel joins former Indiana guard Gabe Cupps and former Santa Clara center Christoph Tilly as the third player to join the Buckeyes via the transfer portal this offseason.