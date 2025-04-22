For the first time in program history, the Buckeyes are conference champions.

The No. 6 Ohio State men’s lacrosse team defeated its rival, No. 12 Michigan, 10-8 and secured the Big Ten regular-season title Saturday at U-M Lacrosse Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Trailing 8-5 with just under six minutes remaining, the Buckeyes tallied five unanswered goals in the final five minutes and 30 seconds to clinch the conference’s regular-season championship.

Midfielder Gannon Matthews led the charge for Ohio State with three goals, including three of the final five for the Buckeyes, and attackers Ed Shean and Garrett Haas each had two goals on the day.

In addition to the victory, the Buckeyes also earned this season’s Creator’s Trophy, a distinct accomplishment that’s only achievable for three Big Ten teams. The trophy is given to whichever team among Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State finishes 2-0 against their rivals in conference play.

The trophy was established in 2012 by the three programs’ then-head coaches — Nick Meyers of Ohio State, John Paul of Michigan and Jeff Tambroni of Penn State — and is awarded annually to the best team among the trio, honoring the three original teams in Big Ten men’s lacrosse.

With its win over the Wolverines, Ohio State secured the No. 1 overall seed and earned a first-round bye in the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Tournament. The Buckeyes will return to the U-M Lacrosse Stadium May 1 for the tournament semifinals.