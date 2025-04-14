The Buckeyes are Big Ten regular-season champions for the 19th year in a row.

No. 4 Ohio State beat Northwestern for the 24th consecutive time in a clean sweep, extending the Buckeyes’ match winning streak to 15 as they head toward the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Here’s how it happened:

Doubles:

Sophomore Aidan Kim and junior Will Jansen opened their match with a 5-4 lead. However, the match was left unfinished after the Buckeyes claimed the doubles point.

On court three, redshirt freshman Alex Fuchs and junior Alexander Bernard won the first doubles game of the afternoon with a score of 6-2

Singles:

Jansen opened the singles matches with a win on court three, 6-0 in the first set and 6-3 in the second.

Filin got his second win of the day and continued the winning on singles court six, dominating the first set 6-3 and the second 6-2. He has a 7-2 overall record this season and is 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Anthrop, who ranks No. 92 nationally, continued his dominance with a win on court four. His first set resulted in a 6-1 win and the second a 6-3 victory. He is on a 13-match winning streak this season and is 23-4 in the season.

Kim’s second game of the afternoon was unfinished, following his 6-3 win in set one. He led 4-3 before Ohio State claimed the sweep.

Bernard did not have the chance to finish his match following a close 7-5 victory in set one. He led 4-2 in the second set before the Buckeyes earned a team victory.