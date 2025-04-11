The Buckeyes will hit the road riding momentum into the final stretch of the regular season.

No. 13 Ohio State (14-10, 9-5 Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) will travel to Quincy University (8-17, 2-12 MIVA) for a pair of conference matchups this weekend at the Pepsi Arena in Quincy, Illinois.

The matches are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, marking the Buckeyes’ final two regular-season contests before the MIVA Tournament.

Ohio State enters the weekend on a three-match win streak, having won eight of its last 10 games, including victories over three nationally ranked MIVA opponents.

Most recently, the Buckeyes took down No. 15 Lewi 3-1 Saturday at the Covelli Center, continuing a strong late-season surge.

Quincy, on the other hand, is coming off a narrow 3-2 road loss to No. 7 McKendree. Despite the loss, Ohio State head coach Kevin Burch said Quincy shouldn’t be underestimated.

“They’ve had 11 straight conference matches where they’ve won at least a set, which I don’t know if they’ve ever done that before,” Burch said. “So, you know, it’s a testament to them as a team.”

Burch noted that Quincy’s consistency in staying competitive makes the Hawks a dangerous opponent, especially at home.

“They’re a team that’s not gonna be fazed by getting beat in one set,” Burch said.

Offensively, the Buckeyes will look to continue their rhythm through setter Daniel Henwood Rodriguez, who leads the team with 827 assists this season.

On the defensive end, Ohio State will aim to contain Hawks opposite hitter Aleksandar Sosa, who paces Quincy with 331 kills.

“We don’t have our sights set on anything other than just going out there, playing well and beating the other team,” Buckeyes middle blocker Thomas Leahey said.

Leahey said despite Quincy’s record, the Buckeyes are preparing for a tough matchup.

“They’re a solid team all around,” Leahey said. “We have to expect them to come out fighting and we can’t really let up.”

With postseason seeding on the line, Ohio State looks to close the regular season with two key road wins in MIVA play.