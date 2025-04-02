Following a five-set loss to Ball State Feb. 27, Ohio State will seek to earn redemption in a pivotal Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association showdown Thursday.

The No. 14 Buckeyes (12-10, 7-5 MIVA) will host No. 15 Ball State (17-9, 9-4 MIVA) in a conference battle 7 p.m. at the Covelli Center.

Both teams will enter the matchup with momentum, as the two programs recently claimed key victories over No. 10 McKendree. Ohio State outlasted the Bearcats in a five-set battle last Thursday, whereas Ball State secured a 3-1 victory Saturday.

To win, the Buckeyes must limit the impact of Ball State outside hitter Patrick Rogers, who tallied 18 kills in the Cardinals’ previous contest with Ohio State, as well as middle blocker Aaron Grimm, who hopes to replicate his season-high 13-kill performance from the same game.

Buckeyes opposite hitter Tyler Tharpe said Ohio State has remained focused on improving from the February matchup to now.

“This week, we’re really coming in here being prepared for their best, while also bringing our best,” Tharpe said.

After Ohio State’s upset victory over McKendree, Tharpe said the Buckeyes have the confidence to keep competing at a high level.

“I think we really believe that we’re right there, that we can compete with anybody in this conference, anybody in this country,” Tharpe said.

Grimm emphasized the importance of starting strong against Ball State in order to be successful.

“Just starting out hot, keeping that momentum, riding it and just doing the things that we know we can do,” Grimm said.

With seeding in the upcoming MIVA Tournament at stake, Grimm said defending the Buckeyes’ home court is crucial.

“One or two games will decide the difference between the third seed or the sixth seed, so being able to win these matches and defend the home court will be huge for us,” Grimm said.