The Buckeyes avenged their early-season loss to the Mastodons on senior night.

No. 14 Ohio State defeated No. 16 Lewis University 3-1 Saturday at the Covelli Center. Behind a 20-kill performance from opposite hitter Shane Wetzel, the Buckeyes clinched the win over the Mastodons earlier this season in Romeoville, Illinois.

Ohio State middle blocker Cole Young was proud to see how his team faced the challenge.

“We fought through a lot of adversity, especially when they were trying to slow the game down with a lot of challenges and everything,” Young said. “Just knowing that we have belief in our team, we’re a tough team, so we knew we’d come back and finish the job.”

The Buckeyes opened the first set with early momentum and jumped out to a 9-5 lead, led by outside hitter Stanislaw Chacinski, who recorded three quick kills.

Lewis outside hitter Max Roquet sparked a mid-set rally, guiding the Mastodons to a 9-6 run to cut their deficit to 21-20.

A late 5-2 surge from Lewis nearly sealed the set, but Ohio State strung together three straight points to take a 28-26 first-set win.

Ohio State carried that energy into the second set and rode a 6-2 start behind two kills from Wetzel.

Lewis responded with a 5-1 run of its own, with setter Cameron Hoying contributing three kills to even the score.

The Mastodons kept pressing, led by opposite hitter Oguzhan Oguz, who helped draw the set even again at 18.

But back-to-back kills from Wetzel ended the tug-of-war, sealing the second set for the Buckeyes, 26-24.

After an even first half of the third set, Lewis began to pull away behind a 6-2 run, sparked by Roquet and Oguz.

Middle blocker Thomas Leahey gave Ohio State a late push with three kills during a four-point stretch, but it wasn’t enough. A service error from Wetzel ended the frame, giving Lewis the 25-22 win and keeping the match alive.

The teams battled evenly to a 13-13 tie before the Buckeyes stormed ahead with a 5-1 run led by Wetzel and Chacinski.

And a final 6-2 push sealed the deal for Ohio State, as it claimed the fourth set 25-18 and the match 3-1.

Outside hitter Kyle Teune said the team changed its mindset heading into the fourth set following the falter in the third.

“We just kind of went into that fourth set saying, ‘Hey, it’s a new set. Let’s forget about what happened in the third set and refocus on what we know we can do,’” Teune said.

For the Buckeyes, the win was especially meaningful for the seniors.

“We’re just so happy that we can come out here on senior night and get that win,” Teune said. “It just means the world to the senior class and all six of us.”

Ohio State travels to Quincy, Illinois, to take on Quincy University (8-16, 2-11 MIVA) at 8 p.m. Friday. The match will stream on Big Ten+.