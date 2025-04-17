The Buckeyes are looking to sustain momentum and advance to the semifinal in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Tournament this weekend.

No. 3-seeded Ohio State (16-10, 11-5 MIVA) will host No. 6-seeded Lindenwood (10-14, 7-9 MIVA) in the quarterfinal of the MIVA Tournament Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Buckeyes enter the postseason on a five-match win streak, having knocked off three top-15 opponents and winning 10 of their last 12. The Lions, on the other hand, come in riding a three-match win streak of their own.

Ohio State defeated Quincy in back-to-back contests last weekend on the road, while Lindenwood closed its regular season with consecutive 3-1 home victories over Queens University of Charlotte.

The matchup will feature key individual battles, including Ohio State’s standout opposite hitter Shane Wetzel, who leads the team with 365 kills, against Lindenwood middle blocker Owen Walsh, who tops his squad with 24 solo blocks.

Ohio State head coach Kevin Burch expressed confidence in his team against a Lindenwood squad that’s found late-season momentum.

“They bring different levels of challenges,” Burch said. “They’re well-coached, but, you know, I think we’ll be well prepared as well.”

Burch emphasized the importance of execution at the net in order to advance in the tournament

“We’re going to have to be good one-on-one blockers,” he said. “But you know, I also think we’ve prepared. It’s not going to be the first time that we’ve seen this tempo.”

Playing at the Covelli Center — where the Buckeyes have consistently thrived — could provide a critical edge, outside hitter Kyle Teune said.

“If we can have the crowd on our side, backing us up with big rallies, it’ll kind of shut them down pretty quick,” Teune said. “So we’re excited to see what happens.”

Despite the postseason pressure, the Buckeyes are staying focused on what’s right in front of them.

“This whole week’s really about focusing on Lindenwood,” Teune said. “How they run their tempo, how they run their offense and defense, things like that, and things that we can exploit.”