With graceful turns, sweeping lifts and a tale as old as time, Momentum Contemporary Ballet is putting a fresh spin on a childhood classic.

The student-run ballet group Momentum Contemporary Ballet will present “Beauty and the Beast” Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the Ohio Union Performance Hall, with doors opening at 5 p.m., according to the group’s ticketing Google form. The free show marks the culmination of a semester-long rehearsal process and features original choreography inspired by both ballet tradition and creative storytelling.

Led entirely by Ohio State students, the production showcases the passion and precision behind campus performing arts. President Faith Bergeron, a fourth-year in animal sciences, said stepping into Belle’s character for the original production felt personal and rewarding.

“Belle and I are a lot alike. I’m also a bookworm and try to see the best in people,” Bergeron said. “So, I think fulfilling the role of a character who does both of those things on stage, doing ballet — which is my favorite hobby outside of academics — has been truly like a privilege.”

For Colette Beans, a second-year in public health who’s performing in her first show with MCB, the experience has been about rediscovering her love for dance in a supportive, student-run space.

“It’s nice to still keep that same passion for ballet, but in something more recreational,” Beans said. “It’s not high-pressure — just really open and accepting.”

Beans said being part of a student-run production has made her appreciate the creativity and collaboration behind every aspect of the show. The experience, she said, has reshaped her view of what ballet can be.

“In my past dance experience, it was always adults who were choreographing,” she said. “So, seeing students create everything from their own minds — that’s really raw and inspiring.”

Lindsey Stults, a third-year in physics who serves as ballet master and vice president of the group, plays the Beast in the show and choreographed several numbers.

“There’s not really a set ‘Beauty and the Beast’ ballet that exists,” Stults said. “We watched the movie, picked the plot points we wanted to include and made it work with the people and talent we have in our group. Some of the less important scenes got cut, but I think ours is pretty interesting — it’s entirely student-run, and we even do all of our own costumes.”

As opening night approaches, the team’s behind-the-scenes work is finally coming to life.

“I’m incredibly proud of all our dancers and so grateful to my executive board. This is a completely original production — we created it from scratch, from the plot and characters to the music and backdrops,” Bergeron said. “It’s truly student-led, and I’m especially thankful for our advisor, Dr. Harmony Bench, for being such a strong mentor throughout. With support from our families and donations, we’ve been able to bring this vision to life — from the costumes to performing here at the Union.”

After weeks of rehearsals and late-night costume work, Stults said she hopes the final performance leaves the audience with one feeling: joy.

“This production was created with so much love, and every person on that stage gave their all to make it happen,” Stults said. “We wanted it to be fun, uplifting — everyone loves a good Disney story. Hopefully, people walk away with a smile.”

“Beauty and the Beast” will take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the Ohio Union Performance Hall, with doors opening at 5. Admission is free, and tickets can be reserved through the Student Activities website.