At the forefront of hit movies like “Jaws,” “47 Meters Down” and “Sharknado,” sharks are often represented as fearsome, dangerous creatures — despite posing a statistically low risk to humans.

Organized by the American Museum of Natural History, COSI’s new exhibit, “Sharks,” opens Saturday and will run until Sept. 1. The exhibit aims to separate fact from fiction, featuring interactive experiences, real fossils and dozens of life-sized shark models — ranging from 5.5 inches to 33 feet long, according to COSI’s website.

“We hope visitors walk away with a deeper appreciation for these incredible creatures — not as mindless predators, but as ancient survivors with a vital role in ocean ecosystems,” Josh Sarver, chief experience officer at COSI, said in an email.

According to a September 2021 press release from the AMNH, visitors can expect to learn about the anatomy and behaviors of different shark species. A large focus of the exhibit, however, is on the conservation threats that sharks face.

“The perception of sharks — that they are large, vicious predators to be feared — couldn’t be farther from the truth,” John Sparks, curator in the Department of Ichthyology at AMNH and curator of “Sharks,” said in the release. “Sharks and their relatives are an incredibly old, diverse group of organisms that are critical to maintaining the health of the ecosystems they inhabit. In fact, humans are much more of a threat to sharks than they are to us.”

Information on conservation efforts recurs throughout the exhibit, Kelli Kinzig, senior project manager at COSI, said in an email.

“At the end of the exhibition, there is an important message conveyed, informing visitors on the importance of the conservation of sharks,” Kinzig said. “In one of the interactives, it shows how various species of sharks are disappearing due to human activity.”

Sarver said one of the most impressive aspects of the exhibit is the life-sized models, representing both prehistoric and modern sharks. Of these models, he said the 27-foot-long model of the megalodon — the biggest predatory fish of all time — is the most unforgettable.

“Standing next to a full-scale model of one of the ocean’s most legendary predators is both awe-inspiring and humbling,” Sarver said. “The exhibit’s ability to combine that visual impact with real science makes it incredibly powerful.”

According to the AMNH press release, the scientifically accurate megalodon model only depicts the front portion of the ancient predator. In reality, the shark is estimated to have reached up to 80 feet at full length.

Real shark teeth, jaws and fossils — many of which visitors are encouraged to touch — are displayed alongside the models, the release states.

Notably, Kinzig said “Sharks” debuted at the AMNH in New York in December 2021. She said the 7,500-square-foot exhibit took three weeks to install.

Opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit relied on touchless, digital activities to ensure it was safe for visitors, according to the AMNH website. Sarver said COSI has since re-adapted certain elements of the original exhibit, incorporating more hands-on components.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in several different interactive activities, Kinzig said.

“In one activity, you can ‘Hunt Like a Hammerhead’ and use your hands to activate sensors, which allow you to move through the water and try to catch prey,” Kinzig said. “The ‘Be A Shark’ activity turns your face into a shark, and you can move around and pose for pictures with friends.”

“Sharks” is ultimately designed to appeal to a broad audience, providing an educational and awe-inspiring experience for all ages, Sarver said.

“This is more than just an exhibit — it’s an experience that combines science, storytelling, and spectacular design,” Sarver said. “Whether you’re a shark enthusiast, a conservation advocate, or just curious about the natural world, ‘Sharks’ at COSI is something you won’t want to miss.”

Access to “Sharks” is included in COSI’s general admission cost, and tickets are available for purchase on the center’s website. Additionally, students are able to purchase tickets through Ohio State’s D-Tix program for $13.