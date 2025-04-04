Women and Allies for Vital Equity launched its Ohio State chapter in January with a mission to advance women’s health equity across campus.

Muskan Moni, a third-year in neuroscience and co-president of WAVE, said she and Mia Eleid — also a third-year in neuroscience and WAVE’s co-president — created the organization after noticing a need for advocacy surrounding women’s health equity in the current political climate. Eleid said the organization primarily focuses on issues related to marginalized groups in health care, such as increasing access to birth control and menstrual products, mental health services and gender-based violence prevention.

“We recognized that while conversations about these topics exist, there was still a gap in tangible support and community-driven efforts at our university,” Eleid said.

WAVE’s mission of vital equity is representative of the fundamental right to access health resources, education and other essential opportunities without facing systemic barriers, Eleid said.

“Vital equity emphasizes that health equity is not just an ideal, but a necessity for well-being,” Eleid said.

Eleid said the university’s recent decision to shut down the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Center for Belonging and Social Change has only pushed WAVE to be more inclusive.

“Our work continues because the need for inclusive and accessible healthcare does not disappear with administrative decisions,” Eleid said.

Eleid said the organization welcomes all students who may feel more empowered to become involved in campus activism following the DEI rollbacks. She said WAVE aims to educate other students on how new policies may impact their lives moving forward, especially in regard to healthcare.

“Instead of overwhelming people with broad issues, we highlight how these policies directly impact their lives,” Eleid said.

Eleid said the organization is looking to make small but meaningful steps toward making change on campus. WAVE’s first event — held March 20 — saw attendees make blankets for mothers and children at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, she said.

For future events, WAVE hopes to hold menstrual product drives, panel discussions with health care professionals, partnerships with local health organizations and social media campaigns to elevate the organization’s cause, Eleid said.

“Organizing a successful event with students coming together under a shared vision, having conversations about women’s health on campus, has been amazing,” Eleid said.

Looking ahead, Eleid said the group hopes to organize collective student advocacy for policies that ensure ongoing support for women’s health on campus and expand outreach efforts to assist underserved populations in the broader Columbus community through partnering with local organizations, Eleid said.

These efforts will be driven by social media campaigns to attract students and organize peer-led workshops with other activist groups on campus, Eleid said.

“We want to create a culture where advocacy for women’s health and equity is normalized and encouraged, leaving a legacy of empowered students behind after we graduate,” Eleid said.

Students can learn more about WAVE by visiting the organization’s Instagram page.