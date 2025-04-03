Whether it’s catapulting artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat into global fame or breathing new life into decades-old songs, the video-sharing app TikTok has transformed the way music is discovered, promoted and consumed.

Now, Ohio State experts in communication and the music industry are discussing TikTok’s capacity to facilitate long-term careers, as well as the app’s role in shaping a cycle of fleeting, trend-driven hits.

Stevie Johnson, assistant professor of creative practice in popular music, said he believes TikTok’s system of algorithms encourages artists to prioritize instant engagement over long-term artistry.

“People are creating for the purpose of going viral, not for the purpose of making music,” Johnson said. “TikTok is a tool that can help people locate music rapidly, but it’s also taken away the mystique of going to a record store, buying your favorite album and having that human interaction with music.”

Johnson said as record labels begin tailoring their business strategies to the social media landscape, artists are feeling increased pressure to hook listeners immediately.

“If I don’t get people in the first five to 10 seconds, it doesn’t matter — we are going to lose them,” Johnson said.

Though TikTok provides unprecedented opportunities for independent artists to break through without a label, Johnson also acknowledged the challenges that might arise as a result.

“Creators don’t have publishing dues or a label backing them, so the content they create has to be consistent,” Johnson said. “It’s great that creators are able to control their own destiny, but at the same time, the labor, money and time that it takes is very extensive.”

In addition, Johnson said TikTok’s influence could be eroding the essence of true artistry.

“We are so focused on getting a moment,” Johnson said. “But if art is supposed to imitate life, social media isn’t doing that.”

Though TikTok has proven to be a powerful platform for discovery, Joseph Bayer, associate professor in the School of Communication, has debated whether viral moments can truly translate into lasting careers. He said many artists use TikTok as a stepping stone to wider music industry success.

“Artists are building their careers from TikTok, and in many cases, they want to transition into the more traditional music industry,” Bayer said. “TikTok can be a channel to that.”

At the same time, Bayer also spoke about the challenges of connecting streaming success to live performances.

“Going to concerts is where a lot of money comes from,” Bayer said. “You can have something go viral on TikTok, and some people leverage it into a career, but for others, it’s their 15 minutes of fame.”

Johnson similarly discussed this phenomenon, citing rapper and singer Lil Baby as an example.

“For example, Lil Baby in 2021 was the hottest artist out at the time,” Johnson said. “His streams were going crazy, but I also saw he couldn’t sell out venues because there wasn’t a connection there.”

When considering whether TikTok’s impact on music will endure, Bayer said he remains skeptical.

“We have those couple viral sensations, but when you look at the full ocean, how much is that really representing?” Bayer said.

Still, he said TikTok remains undeniably powerful at this moment in time.

“It definitely has some influence, and it’s most definitely getting people’s attention,” Bayer said.

Though TikTok’s fast-paced nature can put pressure on artists, it has also fostered a sense of community among musicians, said Sara Grady, associate professor in the School of Communication.

“When TikTok creators collaborate, they are sharing their audiences and pointing to each other as a community,” Grady said. “For upcoming artists, there is a way for them to not only promote their own music, but promote each other and feel like they are part of a network of artists.”

Grady also said pop music naturally lends itself to TikTok’s preference for short-form content.

“Pop songs are created in a way that makes them easy to break down into pieces,” Grady said. “With the way they are structured — verse, chorus, bridge — you have very specific mini musical episodes within a song, and a really good bridge can exist outside of its song.”

Beyond promoting new music, both Johnson and Grady said TikTok has played a key role in reviving older songs. They both noted that viral trends frequently bring decades-old songs back into the mainstream.

“There is a wider cultural moment of nostalgia right now,” Grady said. “This current wave is showing artists mixing and meshing up previously existing music in ways [so] that old music gets visible to newer audiences.”

Grady said songs used in older TV shows and movies have also made noteworthy comebacks thanks to TikTok.

“Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ on ‘Stranger Things’ is suddenly in the charts again through multiple generations, showing how a song can be used in pop culture and given new life,” Grady said.

Johnson agreed.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Johnson said. “It’s good to see that people can take advantage of 10- or 15-year-old, forgotten music coming back full circle.”

Johnson said, ultimately, TikTok can be a valuable tool — as long as artists don’t let it consume too much of their time and energy.

“It’s a gift and a curse, and we should be careful with how we utilize it,” Johnson said. “People forget it’s a tool, [and] a lot of people utilize it as a lifestyle.”