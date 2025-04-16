Whether someone is a seasoned senior or gearing up for their first finals week as a freshman, the experience can be equally overwhelming.

Though students often feel anxious and resort to last-minute cramming, Ohio State experts are now offering effective study strategies to make finals preparation less stressful and more productive.

Carolyn Johns, interim director of the Mathematics and Statistics Learning Center, said students’ first step to tackling finals is creating a plan outlining how they are going to study.

“I think for math, one of the things is spreading it out over time,” Johns, also an undergraduate math education researcher, said. “So, thinking about studying a little bit each day or working on homework a little bit each day, rather than trying to cram it all into one day. It’s going to help link with, not only feeling less stressed, but also if there are questions that are confusing, there’s time to reach out for help.”

Jay Plasman, assistant professor in the Department of Educational Studies and director of research at the Dennis Learning Center, said another important factor is choosing the right environment to work within.

“If you know that you don’t work well when there’s lots of people around that may distract you, then maybe finding a place by yourself at a quiet little study corner is the best way to go,” Plasman said.

Rachel Tuttle, senior lecturer in the Department of Educational Studies and instructor at the Dennis Learning Center, also discussed the importance of selecting the right place to study.

“Typically, leaving your residence hall room is a good thing to do, just because there’s so many temptations to do other things, whether I need to clean, or I need to pack, or there’s people in my hall that I want to talk to about these other things,” Tuttle said. “And so, giving yourself permission to go somewhere where you can focus a little bit more and then come back, and relax and hang out with your friends can make a world of a difference.”

Fortunately, there are many places around campus ideal for focusing on one’s studies. Tuttle and Johns both said one of the best options is visiting the Younkin Success Center at 1640 Neil Ave., which houses the Dennis Learning Center on the second floor.

“We have lots of tables, and nooks and crannies,” Tuttle said. “It tends to be pretty quiet, even during exam week, so this is a great place where students are if they’re looking for a quieter place to study.”

Tuttle said the next step toward effectively preparing for finals is implementing intentional and healthy habits during study sessions, rather than binge studying.

“We feel this pressure that we just need to work, work, work, and put our heads down and work until we’re done,” Tuttle said. “But the reality is, we can only take in so much information before we need to rest or recharge.”

In fact, according to Tuttle, students should only be studying for 45-50 minutes at a time before allowing themselves a break of 10-15 minutes or even a small reward.

“If you actually take the time and are a step ahead to make sure you’re taking those breaks, you can actually go longer, stay focused and get more out of your studying,” Tuttle said.

When it comes to math-focused finals specifically, Johns said there are certain questions students should actively ask themselves throughout their studying.

“If I’m trying to memorize steps, then I’m doing something wrong. So, [try] to understand why each of the steps happens,” Johns said. “Like, ‘Why is it true? Or, does it make sense for one step?’ and then going on to the next step, like, ‘Why does that make sense?’”

In addition, Plasman advised students to make use of the support offered by instructors during their office hours and collaborate with other students in the class.

“Ask questions if you need clarification. I think that is a big, big point,” Plasman said. “Don’t be afraid to ask the professor; we are more than willing to help, and work with others who might have kind of different perspectives and look at things in a way that maybe you hadn’t considered.”

Tuttle said she frequently tells students that preparing for finals is like getting ready for a big race.

“You spent all semester training, and when it comes time for finals week, you want to have a good night’s sleep, know that you’ve eaten well in a way that your body is ready to go, like you’ve done all the things to allow you to show up and really perform the way that you’re proud,” Tuttle said.

Finally, Tuttle, Johns and Plasman said the most important takeaway for approaching finals is to lead with confidence.

“Feel proud of what you’ve accomplished so far and trust that,” Johns said. “Trust that you’ve made it this far.”