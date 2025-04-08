At least seven international Ohio State students have had their visas revoked, according to a Tuesday email from university President Ted Carter Jr.

This email follows a Friday announcement confirming five students had their visas revoked, per prior Lantern reporting . Though two additional students have since come forward, Carter said the university is still unaware of the exact reason behind the revocations, and university officials were not formally notified of the government’s actions.

“I know these developments have created deep concern and uncertainty among many in our community,” Carter said. “While we recognize that visa decisions are the authority of the U.S. government and Ohio State plays no role in these decisions, I share a strong desire for clarity around these actions.”

Friday, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said the affected students were still in the United States as they, their attorneys and the university considered next steps. Johnson confirmed Tuesday this is still true of all seven students, but said he cannot provide any additional details at this time.

Johnson said Ohio State is not alerted by the federal government when students’ visas are revoked, meaning those individuals must contact university officials directly in order to report a revocation.

In the email, Carter said the university has “been in contact with all seven students to offer resources and support.”

“Multiple offices across our university, including the Office of Academic Affairs, Legal Affairs, International Affairs, Student Life and Human Resources, are coordinating to best assist each student and provide the full scale of resources available to them,” Carter said. “Student Legal Services is providing independent legal advice upon request.”

Carter also said the American Council on Education — of which Ohio State is a member — has requested more information from the federal government as to the reasons for these revocations and is awaiting a response.

Johnson said he does not know how quickly ACE will receive an answer to this question.

International students at universities across the country — including the University of Michigan, Harvard, Stanford and UCLA — have also had their visas revoked over the weekend, according to the Associated Press . Carter said the university remains in “regular communication” with these other higher education institutions about next steps.

A F-1 visa allows individuals to enter the United States as full-time students at accredited academic institutions, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services .

Carter went on to reference his Feb. 12 university-wide email, which announced a university webpage dedicated to tracking federal and state legislation and its impacts. Carter said he encourages students, faculty and staff to review the webpage to stay up to date on university changes.

“Ohio State plays a vital role in the overall success and competitiveness of our state, and we will continue our work to advance policies that support our life-saving research and an affordable and high-quality university,” Carter said. “We have put together detailed guidance for students, faculty and staff who may have questions.”

Carter said the university is proud to welcome international students.

“Ohio State, after all, has long been – and will continue to be – proud to welcome students from all over the world, who add greatly to the life of our campuses and community,” Carter said. “International students, visiting scholars and staff enrich the Ohio State experience for all, and we are a stronger university for their presence and contributions.”