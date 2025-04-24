This semester, Ohio State has introduced its first-ever student organization dedicated to skin care.

Clear and Glowing was created by Sara-Sofia Saldarriaga, a second-year in finance and marketing as well as the club’s president, to support students struggling with acne by offering a community focused on skin care education and resources, according to its Student Activities webpage.

Saldarriaga said the idea for a skin care club began to take shape in 2022, when she was navigating hormonal imbalances in her day-to-day life — a period that sparked her interest in both the biology of skin care and mental health at large.

When Saldarriaga first arrived at Ohio State in 2023, she said she searched for a student organization focused around skin care. After realizing there wasn’t one, she decided to launch one herself.

In January 2025, the club came to fruition and started its weekly meetings.

“I stuck with positive affirmations because I heard that really helped,” Saldarriaga said. “One of the positive affirmations that I said nonstop, every single day, was, ‘My skin is clear and glowing.’ The name was a no-brainer.”

Ana Nicoloulias, a third-year in marketing and the club’s vice president of communications, said Clear and Glowing goes beyond basic skin care by also fostering a space for broader conversations about wellness.

Nicoloulias said with social media platforms like TikTok constantly showcasing a wide array of skin care products and routines, the club offers students a place to learn, ask questions and better understand what products and resources are out there.

“Especially with how difficult it is to find what works best for your skin, with all these different products and routines out there, it can get confusing with what works and what doesn’t,” Nicoloulias said.

Nicoloulias said the guest speakers the club has already hosted — including a licensed esthetician, a makeup artist and even an employee from well-known beauty brand L’Oréal — are one of the club’s most exciting components. She said these events allow students to network with professionals in the skin care industry and ask experts direct questions.

“Being able to talk one-on-one with these professionals is an experience you can’t get everywhere,” Nicoloulias said. “We covered topics like skin care in makeup, optional career paths in the beauty industry, as well as debunking popular beliefs about products or skin care practices.”

Saldarriaga said the club has secured sponsors from companies such as LMNT Electrolytes, Cheryl’s Cookies and Good Molecules, and was even able to host its first product giveaway on Instagram this semester.

“We had over 200 comments, which is insane,” Salarriaga said.

Saldarriaga said the club has a bright future ahead, with big plans for next semester. She said members hope to secure a larger room for their meetings, host more giveaways and organize larger events beyond their weekly meetings.

In addition, Saldarriaga said the organization is communicating with the major beauty company L’Oréal to arrange a visit to its headquarters and is also exploring the possibility of hosting a 5K to raise awareness for skin cancer.

Nicoloulias said she feels grateful to have been involved with the club from its inception and witness its growth.

“It has been amazing to see the club grow as much as it has in such a short time, which is truly inspirational,” Nicoloulias said.

Clear and Glowing currently holds meetings every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. in room 017 of Enarson Hall. For more updated information about the club’s weekly meetings and events, visit its Instagram page.