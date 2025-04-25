Ohio State will host Kwibuka, an event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Saturday.

This Kwibuka is one of 34 events across the United States organized by IBUKA USA, an organization founded by survivors of the genocide who are devoted to supporting other survivors and promoting genocide education, and will be held in room 220 of Sullivant Hall at 1 p.m.

Hollie Nyseth Nzitatira, an associate professor of sociology at Ohio State and panel speaker at the event, said “Kwibuka” is a Kinyarwanda word that means “to remember” and represents an annual period of remembrance for Rwandans to commemorate Tutsi victims of the genocide.

“After the violence ended, the new government decided to institute a period called Kwibuka to commemorate what happened, with the idea that if you’re going to move beyond your violent past, you actually have to recognize it and talk about it,” Nzitatira said.

Marcel Shyaka, president of IBUKA USA, said Kwibuka is held annually in April and is observed not only by those in Rwanda, but also by the international community.

“This is a time for Ohio and to get together and the Rwandan community to remember the victims of the genocide, and continue to support survivors and advocate for genocide education to prevent future genocide,” Shyaka said.

Nzitatira said the period leading up to the genocide was marked by post-colonial economic and political strife, as well as increasing tension between Rwanda’s two main ethnic groups, the Tutsi and the Hutu, which led to civil war and the assassination of Rwanda’s president.

“What happened is that an interim government blamed the assassination on a rebel army of Tutsis and said that all Rwandan civilians, and especially Rwandan men, should come together and form, essentially, killing groups and go around their neighborhoods targeting their Tutsi neighbors,” Nzitatira said. “And based on decades of propaganda and fear and discrimination, a lot of people actually listened.”

The genocide was carried out by members of the Hutu — the majority ethnic group of Rwanda — who massacred many of the Tutsi — the minority ethnic group — Shyaka said.

“This genocide killed the minority Tutsi, and the number of the people who weren’t Tutsis who died and of course, the minority of Hutus who were not in favor of the killing,” Shyaka said.

Shyaka said after the genocide, Rwanda’s infrastructure and culture were rebuilt to promote unity and offer support for survivors, but even 31 years later, the impact of the violence still lingers.

“Genocide had a lot of negative impact on the country: a lot of widows, thousands of orphans and trauma, PTSD that is ongoing with the survivors and so much more,” Shyaka said.

Shyaka said Saturday’s Ohio State Kwibuka event is open to everyone, and he invites all to take part in sharing the history of Rwanda, as well as remembering the people and families who were lost to the violence.

“So, when we say one million, people think just a number,” Shyaka said. “So, these are names. Those stories and families, we want to remember them, mostly those whose families were completely wiped out.”

Nzitatira said the event will include a documentary screening, survivor testimonies and speeches from members of IBUKA USA.

“There’s going to be speeches, so there’ll be a survivor testimony,” Nzitatira said. “This is often the longest portion, where a survivor — who will be incredibly brave — will stand up in front of everyone and share what happened to them back in 1994 and walk through their experience.”

Nzitatira said a large part of the Kwibuka event is dedicated to educating students about the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, ensuring that future generations understand not only what happened there, but also how to prevent future genocides from happening.

“Even though we’re just speaking about one genocide, the unfortunate reality is that there have actually been more than 40 genocides since the Holocaust,” Nzitatira said. “So, this isn’t something that just happened in Rwanda or the isolated events, but really a social problem that continues to happen.”