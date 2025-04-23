Ohio State has now lost its fifth player to the transfer portal.

Just hours before the window closed for players to enter the transfer portal, junior forward Sean Stewart officially entered the portal, men’s basketball Sports Information Director Gary Petit confirmed to The Lantern Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9 forward — who transferred from Duke after his freshman season — appeared in 30 games last season, averaging 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

A former five-star recruit, Stewart was expected to be one of seven returnees heading into head coach Jake Diebler’s second full season.

Instead, Stewart becomes the latest departure for a Buckeye team undergoing significant offseason changes. He will now look for his third program in three years.

His exit comes just two weeks after Ohio State added 6-foot-8 Wright State transfer Brandon Noel, further reshaping the frontcourt. Stewart joins Aaron Bradshaw, Evan Mahaffey and Austin Parks as the fourth Buckeye big man to enter the portal this offseason.