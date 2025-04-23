Ohio State’s Office of Student Life revoked the recognition of two Greek life student organizations in February.

The Beta Omega chapter of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity lost its student organization status Feb. 12, following an investigation that determined it had hazed new members, endangered student safety and falsified information during the disciplinary process.

In addition, the Xi Gamma chapter of Zeta Phi Beta sorority also lost its status Feb. 26 for violations including hazing and endangering student safety.

Notably, Alpha Tau Omega was previously placed on interim suspension Dec. 4, 2024, according to prior Lantern reporting.

According to the university’s Student Conduct webpage, a Greek life organization that participates in hazing activities that cause “death, serious physical harm, or substantial risk of serious physical harm” can have its registration revoked. This policy also includes revocation for “coerced consumption of alcohol or drugs of abuse that causes death, serious physical harm, or substantial risk of serious physical harm.”

Ohio State’s chapters of Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Phi Beta did not respond to The Lantern’s requests for comment by the time of publication.

Alpha Tau Omega

Ohio State’s chapter of Alpha Tau Omega was found to have engaged in various forms of misconduct during the 2024 spring semester, according to a Feb. 12 Office of Student Life outcome letter obtained by The Lantern.

This behavior included pressuring new members to consume an entire bottle of liquor during a fraternity event, which led to at least two individuals requiring medical attention.

The chapter also required new members to carry out tasks like setting up for parties, cleaning the chapter house and bringing food to active members, according to the outcome letter. In addition, new members were forced to participate in physical exercises like push-ups and wall sits during meetings.

The chapter was also found guilty of “misrepresenting information during a Student Conduct investigation, including submitting an internal investigation summary that contained false or distorted information or misinformation,” according to the outcome letter.

According to documents obtained by The Lantern, multiple anonymous hazing incident reports were submitted by Ohio State students to the Office of Student Life, dating back to March 29, 2024.

An anonymous reporter detailed March. 29 that his roommate was forced to drink an entire bottle of liquor over the course of one event and barely made it to his bed, where he proceeded to throw up on himself.

“This is unacceptable, completely unacceptable for this to happen,” the anonymous report states. “This frat should stop forcing alcohol down their members throats, it is a serious health concern and can even lead to even deeper consequences.”

According to a March 29 incident report from the Department of Public Safety, an OSUPD officer on patrol was flagged down by an Uber driver who had just dropped off an intoxicated ATO pledge who vomited in his vehicle. The pledge in question was later found incapacitated, lying on Cannon Drive.

Student Conduct then notified the ATO chapter of these allegations March 29 and prohibited the fraternity from including alcohol in events geared toward new members.

“This is a serious allegation,” a student conduct letter states. “I am reminding you that the presence or use of alcohol in any new member event creates a risk of serious harm and likely violates the Code of Student Conduct and the university’s anti-hazing policy. At this time, I am directing your chapter to prohibit the availability or use of alcohol during any event that is centered around new members, new member education, initiation or other new member rituals.”

Another anonymous report submitted March 31, 2024, reported a separate hazing occurrence after ATO received the March 29 formal warning.

Student Conduct met with ATO May 7, 2024, which led to Student Conduct requesting an internal investigation regarding hazing.

After the chapter submitted its own findings from the internal investigation June 21, 2024, Student Conduct decided to not issue charges.

Later, three total reports were submitted Oct. 15, 2024, and Oct. 16, 2024 that detailed incidents of physical assault by fraternity members, including mentions of a student with a black eye.

In light of these additional reports, which detailed allegations of physical assault and inappropriate alcohol consumption, ATO was notified of its suspension by Student Conduct Dec. 2, 2024.

Ohio State’s ATO chapter officially had its charter revoked by the national chapter of the fraternity Dec. 31, 2024.

According to the outcome letter, the fraternity’s on-campus status at Ohio State was revoked effective Feb. 12, 2025, or upon the conclusion of any appeal which cannot be filed after Feb. 17. The revocation will remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2029. If the chapter seeks to reestablish itself at Ohio State, the national organization must initiate communication with Student Life at least one year in advance, but no earlier than Jan. 10, 2028.

Zeta Phi Beta

Ohio State’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta was found to have engaged in various forms of misconduct during the 2023 fall semester, according to an Office of Student Life Feb. 26 outcome letter obtained by The Lantern.

New Zeta members and pre-pledges were required to take part in an “underground” experience that operated outside of the university’s official oversight, according to the outcome letter. This included mandatory late-night activities that reportedly led to significant sleep deprivation, as well as compulsory physical exercises such as planks, wall sits, push-ups, jumping jacks and running.

Members were also forced to adhere to a series of rules, according to the outcome letter. These included prohibitions on riding the bus, touching grass, wearing makeup, consuming alcohol and engaging in sexual activity; moreover, mandates were reportedly issued that required members to wear their hair down and report to specific locations on demand.

Beyond the previous restrictions, the outcome letter states new members were expected to perform acts of servitude, such as purchasing and delivering food and providing transportation services to active members.

According to the outcome letter, the investigation also uncovered reports of verbal assault and threats directed at new Zeta members, as well as instances of physical assault that resulted in injury, including the use of a paddle. In one situation, a new member was reportedly placed in danger when an active member drove recklessly with them in the vehicle.

The Office of Student Life acknowledged in the outcome letter that Zeta’s national headquarters and chapter advisors were likely unaware of the hazing and have since cooperated with the disciplinary process.

“We believe neither headquarters nor chapter advisors were aware of hazing during the new member process and have demonstrated a commitment to participate in the student conduct process,” the letter states.

The chapter’s revocation became effective Feb. 26, or upon the conclusion of any appeal filed on or before March 5, lasting until Jan. 1, 2029, according to the outcome letter. If the chapter seeks to reestablish itself at Ohio State, the national organization must begin communication at least one year prior, but no earlier than Jan. 10, 2028.

As a result of these revocations, both chapters lose all privileges associated with being a registered student organization, including participation in campus events, access to funding and recognition within the Sorority and Fraternity Life community, according to both outcome letters.