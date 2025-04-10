When a highly touted prospect comes to Ohio State, it’s not uncommon for their career to follow a prescribed path.

Typically, freshmen are expected to show flashes of potential in limited playing time. By the time they enter their sophomore and junior years, however, it’s time for them to consistently produce.

But for C.J. Hicks, perhaps a career at Ohio State is not as simple as being a bust or star player.

The former five-star recruit — who was ranked as the No. 10 player nationally in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports — has not only struggled to find significant playing time at Ohio State, but also his true position on the team.

In his first three seasons, Hicks played linebacker. Now, as a senior in 2025, he’s hoping to find his forever home at defensive end and contribute to the Buckeyes in a big way.

When Hicks was coming out of Archbishop Alter High School in Dayton, Ohio, his athleticism and talent were never in question. In high school, he played linebacker, wide receiver, running back, and he also ran track. But his skill set hasn’t quite clicked at Ohio State.

For Hicks, this struggle can be chalked up to a mix of coaching turnover and being stuck behind established starters. He was originally recruited by former linebacker coach Al Washington, who left Columbus for Notre Dame just five days after Hicks enrolled at Ohio State.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles then served as Hicks’ linebacker coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, followed by James Laurinaitis, who remains in the role. Knowles has since left for Penn State and was replaced by new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in February.

Before Patricia’s arrival, Hicks had been trying to earn playing time at a position dominated by veteran starters like Steele Chambers, Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon. Sonny Styles also switched to linebacker last season, which further cut into Hicks’ opportunity.

The situation seemed to reach a frustrating point last season for Hicks, as rumblings emerged of his potential frustration with his role and lack of playing time.

Many fans even speculated that Hicks would enter the transfer portal.

But Hicks didn’t leave the program, and now he will finally get his chance on the edge. And the early returns, albeit in spring practice, have been encouraging.

“He’s done an outstanding job thus far,” defensive line coach Larry Johnson said. “He’s bought into what we’re doing, and I think that’s the key, when a guy buys in [and] is like, ‘This is what I want to do.’”

Laurinaitis said he knew Hicks’ potential could be maximized with Patricia — a historically high-quality developer of players — as soon as he was hired.

“It’s funny; when we hired [Patricia], the first person I thought of was [Hicks],” Laurinaitis said.

The relationship between the new defensive coordinator and the new edge rusher has been the fixation of many ever since Patricia was videoed with his arm around Hicks on the first day of spring practice.

For a player who has had to deal with so much coaching turnover, it just might be the last one who unlocks his true potential. And if anyone can help Hicks develop, it will be Patricia.

Patricia compared Hicks to hybrid-outside linebackers and defensive ends that he’s coached in the past, as they have similar skill sets and body frames.

Before landing in Columbus, Patricia was a Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots and had a short stint as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Besides praise from coaches, the extended staff also implicitly voiced its faith in Hicks as an edge rusher by not adding another one from the transfer portal, with the exception of Idaho State transfer Logan George. This comes after the departure of two stars at the position, Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau.

Because of this, Hicks will undoubtedly have a role on the 2025 Ohio State defensive line, as well as a valuable chance to make a true impact from the jump.