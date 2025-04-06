























Around 19,700 fans filled the stands of Lower.com Field to watch the Columbus Crew take on CF Montréal Saturday.

Midfielder Aziel Jackson gave the Crew a quick lead at the 11th minute, scoring Columbus’ quickest goal of the season since March 15.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe doubled the lead at the 26th minute, scoring his third of the season.

Despite CF Montréal’s attempts to remain competitive, several disallowed goals led to a 2-1 Crew victory, extending Columbus’ unbeaten streak to six games.

The Crew now looks to defeat St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on April 13.