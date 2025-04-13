







































More than 40,000 fans enjoyed the fair weather Saturday as they watched the Ohio State football team scrimmage during the annual spring game.

Each of the three quarterbacks — Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair — had opportunities to showcase their skills, giving fans and coaches a chance to evaluate them as the starting job remains unfilled.

In the end, the offense defeated the defense 50-31. Looking ahead, Ohio State will play its first game of the 2025-26 season against Texas Aug. 30.