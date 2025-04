Ohio State put the final cherry on top of its ninth National Championship in Washington D.C.

The Buckeyes took their celebratory visit to the White House Monday when President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance welcomed the Ohio State championship-winning football team to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Surrounded by Buckeye players, coaches and team personnel, Trump gave a speech on the South Lawn before Vance — an Ohio State alumnus — and head coach Ryan Day shared a few words.