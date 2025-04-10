A fresh beginning.

That’s how Matt Patricia described his transition from professional coaching to taking over Ohio State’s championship-winning defense.

Patricia is no stranger to winning national titles, but he’s never helped a college team raise a trophy in celebration.

After 20 seasons in the NFL — including three Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots — Patricia made the rare move to college football. Looking ahead to his first season as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, a position he officially took Feb. 20, Patricia said he couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.

“Look, there’s nothing better than Ohio football,” Patricia said. “I know that.”

The upcoming season will mark Patricia’s first venture into college football since 2003, when he served as an offensive graduate assistant at Syracuse.

Now, with changes to name, image and likeness policies — as well as the expanded playoff system — Patricia said the college football landscape is evolving in ways that feel familiar.

“Studying it in the offseason, college football to me really felt like, ‘Hey, that’s where I want to be,’” Patricia said.

Head coach Ryan Day’s choice to have Patricia fill the shoes of former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles — who left for Penn State after three seasons and a national championship — was met with anticipation from many Buckeye fans.

Like Patricia, Day said he recognizes the growing similarities between the NFL and college football, which is why he believes Patricia can excel at the university level.

“It’s a new chapter,” Day said. “He can absolutely come in here and make a difference, and I think that’s what he wants to do.”

As Patricia settles into his new role, he is eager to take it all in, one day at a time.

“I just want to teach,” Patricia said. “I want to mentor, but really, right now, I’ve got to learn. I’ve got to listen. Right now, I feel like I’m the student.”

One specific area Patricia has prioritized is recruiting and evaluating young talent. After all, it’s a big shift from watching professional players to assessing the raw potential of high school and college athletes.

Patricia said his approach is rooted in evaluating a player’s speed, strength, power and overall talent.

“It’s been a while since I’ve watched that level of football, just how good it’s gotten,” Patricia said. “You have a vision of what it looked like 25 years ago, and I know we lived our glory days back then too, but the kids are way better now than we ever were.”

During his time in New England, Patricia said he learned the importance of finding a balance between developing strategy and giving his players the freedom to play fast and aggressive.

This approach is one he plans to bring to Ohio State.

“I’m not playing,” Patricia said. “They play the game, so let them get on the field, let them play fast, let them play aggressive.”

As he prepares for Ohio State’s spring game, Patricia said he is learning to adapt to a roster that is vastly different from last season’s. Notably, the defensive line will see significant changes following the departures of key players Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton.

In addition to readjusting the line, Patricia has also worked to build relationships with his players, both on and off the field. Cornerback Bryce West said Patricia immerses himself in the team environment and, like other coaches, connects with his players on a personal level.

“It’s not always about ball with them,” West said. “It’s about focusing on helping you become a better man and a better player individually.”

Before his coaching career took off, Patricia earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. But engineering didn’t compare to his passion for mentoring young players.

Now, Patricia has returned to the college game to do just that at Ohio State.

“I really got into coaching when I left engineering to pursue my passion for working with young men,” Patricia said. “Really being influential in their lives and helping them grow, that’s what college coaches were for me. When you’re in college and trying to figure out everything, to be in a situation where we’re in the building all the time, you have problems that come up. And just working with young men, I think it’s so important to have that.”